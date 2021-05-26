newsbreak-logo
Beltrami County, MN

Frost Advisory issued for East Marshall, North Beltrami, West Marshall by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Marshall; North Beltrami; West Marshall FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Minnesota, North Beltrami, East Marshall and West Marshall Counties. In North Dakota, Ramsey, Eastern Walsh and Western Walsh Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold temperatures are possible again Thursday night.

alerts.weather.gov
Beltrami County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Marshall, East Polk, Kittson, Lake Of The Woods, Mahnomen by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 06:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Marshall; East Polk; Kittson; Lake Of The Woods; Mahnomen; Norman; North Beltrami; North Clearwater; Pennington; Red Lake; Roseau; South Beltrami; South Clearwater; West Marshall; West Polk NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS NORTHWESTERN MINNESOTA Relative humidity values will drop to around 25 percent, along with southwest winds gusting up to 25 mph across western Minnesota this afternoon. Given the extremely dry fuels, near critical fire weather conditions are expected for the afternoon and early evening hours. A few showers moving through the area will not produce much wetting rain but will bring brief, variable wind gusts up to 30 mph. Any fire that does develop has the potential to quickly spread.
Becker County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, East Becker, East Marshall, East Otter Tail, East Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 06:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; East Becker; East Marshall; East Otter Tail; East Polk; Grant; Hubbard; Kittson; Lake Of The Woods; Mahnomen; Norman; North Beltrami; North Clearwater; Pennington; Red Lake; Roseau; South Beltrami; South Clearwater; Wadena; West Becker; West Marshall; West Otter Tail; West Polk; Wilkin AREAS OF FOG ACROSS EASTERN NORTH DAKOTA AND WESTERN MINNESOTA Areas of fog occasionally reducing visibility to around one- quarter mile have developed across the region. The fog is very patchy and shallow in areas, with rapid changes from a quarter mile or less visibility near the ground to clear. Travelers are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of rapidly changing visibility, and to use extra caution at intersections and railroad crossings. The fog is expected to burn off by 9 AM CDT.
Becker County, MNweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clay, East Becker, East Marshall, East Otter Tail, East Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 15:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clay; East Becker; East Marshall; East Otter Tail; East Polk; Grant; Hubbard; Kittson; Lake Of The Woods; Mahnomen; Norman; North Beltrami; North Clearwater; Pennington; Red Lake; Roseau; South Beltrami; South Clearwater; Wadena; West Becker; West Marshall; West Otter Tail; West Polk; Wilkin RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF EASTERN NORTH DAKOTA AND NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect to 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Minnesota...Fire Weather Zones 001...002 003...004...005...006...007...008...009...013...014...015 016... 017...022...023...024...027...028...029...030...031 032 and 040. In North Dakota...Fire Weather Zones 006...007 008...014... 015...016...024...026...027...028...029...030 038...039...049... 052...053 and 054. * TIMING...Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.