Frost Advisory issued for East Marshall, North Beltrami, West Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 15:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clay; East Becker; East Marshall; East Otter Tail; East Polk; Grant; Hubbard; Kittson; Lake Of The Woods; Mahnomen; Norman; North Beltrami; North Clearwater; Pennington; Red Lake; Roseau; South Beltrami; South Clearwater; Wadena; West Becker; West Marshall; West Otter Tail; West Polk; Wilkin RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF EASTERN NORTH DAKOTA AND NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect to 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Minnesota...Fire Weather Zones 001...002 003...004...005...006...007...008...009...013...014...015 016... 017...022...023...024...027...028...029...030...031 032 and 040. In North Dakota...Fire Weather Zones 006...007 008...014... 015...016...024...026...027...028...029...030 038...039...049... 052...053 and 054. * TIMING...Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.