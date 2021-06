Piranha Killer Sushi has been a long-time Flower Mound favorite. They have a menu full of some amazing signature rolls as well as plenty of options for any non-sushi lovers out there. They also have an incredible cocktail menu – the perfect thing to enjoy out on their patio (which also happens to be dog friendly!). During the week, you can find live music and they also host Ladies Night on Thursdays with specials on select wines, martinis and frozen drinks.