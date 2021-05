Judge Tracy Van den Bergh was elected by the voters of Washtenaw County in 2020 and took the bench on January 1, 2021. Before practicing law, Judge Van den Bergh first earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work from New York University. As a clinical social worker and Mental Health Director, she diagnosed and treated children, adults, and families struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues. Judge Van den Bergh subsequently earned her Juris Doctor from Michigan State College of Law, graduating in the top 5 percent of her class.