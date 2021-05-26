Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Lyon completes sewer board appointments

By Staff
Houghton Lake Resorter
 7 days ago

By Cheryl HolladayThe seven-member Gerrish Lyon Utility Authority (GLUA) now has its full complement of trustees.The Lyon Township Board May 19 followed Gerrish Township in appointing members to the G...

www.houghtonlakeresorter.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glua#The Lyon Township Board#Gerrish Township
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
willcountyillinois.com

County Executive re-appoints 12, appoints one to boards

WILL COUNTY – Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant re-appointed 12 people and appointed one person to boards this month. The 13 were approved during the regularly scheduled May 20 meeting of the Will County Board. Stephen Rittof Jr. and Ronald Smothers were both re-appointed to the Channahon Fire Protection District...
Petersburg, TXPlainview Daily Herald

Hegi to complete Groce's term on SWCD board

Rex Hegi of Petersburg has been appointed to finish out the remainder of Gaylor Groce’s term on the Hale County Soil and Water Conservation District board. Groce recently retired from the board due to health reasons. He served on the SWCD board the past 24 years.
Madison County, ILTelegraph

County board rejects, declines to act on appointments

EDWARDSVILLE – The Madison County Board rejected one appointment and declined to act on several others at Wednesday’s board meeting. The reappointment of David Schwind to Madison County Flood Prevention for a new three-year term failed on an 11-17 vote. The appointments of Donald Sawicki to the Flood Prevention Board,...
Sharon, PAThe Herald

Connelly appointed to Sharon school board

SHARON – The school board on Monday appointed former Sharon City Council President Frank Connelly to replace resigning school board director Sonja Heard. Heard resigned her position because her personal circumstances changed and she felt she would not have the time needed to be a board member. Connelly and Bishop...
Politicsnny360.com

After six-month wait, Canton Housing Authority board appointed

CANTON — After more than six months with no board of directors, the Canton Housing Authority again has a governing body. During the village Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday night, Mayor Michael E. Dalton announced the appointment of four community members to the CHA board: Keith J. Zimmerman, Desiree A. LeBoeuf, Breyne A. Moskowitz and Tricia A. Pethic.
Arlington County, VAInside Nova

Arlington board makes commission appointments

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. Arlington County Board members on May 18 made the following appointments to county boards and commissions:. Terri Baumann was reappointed to the Arts Commission. Sasha Whitney was reappointed to the Commission on the Status...
Scranton, PAPosted by
The Associated Press

Scranton Sewer Authority Secretary Is Sole Applicant For Open School Board Seat

The secretary of the Scranton Sewer Authority is the only person to apply for an open seat on the Scranton School District Board of Education. Kevin Whelan submitted his application to the district for board vice president Tom Schuster’s two-year seat before Friday’s noon deadline. Schuster won both a four-year and two-year seat on the board during the November election. He resigned from the two-year seat during the board’s Dec. 3 reorganization meeting. Whelan, 43, was appointed to the sewer authority in 2016, by former-mayor Bill Courtright, who resigned and pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges in July. A Delaware Street resident and father of five children enrolled in the district, Whelan works in construction. The life-long Scranton resident said he has a vested interest in the district and likely would resign from the sewer authority if appointed to the school board. As a member of the sewer authority, he originally voted down a motion in May 2017, to ask state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale to review the $195 million sewer system sale to Pennsylvania American Water. In November, he approved a second resolution asking DePasquale to review the sale. He said Friday it was the right thing to do. Whelan is the second member of the sewer authority to recently seek a seat on the school board. Gopal Patel resigned from the Scranton Sewer Authority before he was sworn in as a school director last Dec. 20. He resigned from school board in March. School board President Katie Gilmartin said the board will discuss the application process during Monday’s school board meeting. “I am just hoping that everybody takes a beat and lets us discuss this on the floor,” she said, adding the board will discuss how to proceed and will consult the district’s solicitor, John Audi. The school board budget and fiance committee will meet 5:30 p.m. Monday at Isaac Tripp Elementary School, 1000 North Everett Ave., Scranton, the regular school board meeting will follow. Contact the writer: kbolus@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9100 x5114; @kbolusTT on Twitter.
Politicseastaurorany.com

Planning Board Gains New Appointment After Several Delays

After several months of postponing a decision, the Wales Planning Board was filled after a recent meeting. Local resident Britt Donnolly was appointed to fill the vacant slot. “We have one candidate with excellent experience and is directly on point. This person is a firm believer in promoting women in the workplace,” Council Member Kyle Barry said, who sat on a committee that interviewed the three applicants for the position. Planning Board Chairperson Richard Munn was also on the committee.
Buffalo Grove, ILJournal & Topics

Appointments To Buffalo Grove Boards, Commissions Tabled

Three Buffalo Grove trustees Monday, May 17 expressed displeasure over Village President Beverly Sussman’s list of appointees to various committees and commissions without having any background information on who they are, plus the fact that one of the recommended individuals is no longer living. Monday’s village board meeting agenda included...
Lancaster, MAnashobavalleyvoice.com

Shirley Select Board signs sewer agreement with Lancaster

SHIRLEY – The memorandum of understanding that Sewer Commissioner Robert Schuler brought to the selectmen at their April 26 meeting – proposing to begin talks with Lancaster about a possible sewer hookup – came up again when the board met Monday night, with a different outcome: it was approved unanimously.
Mashpee, MAcapenews.net

Mashpee Planning Board Appoints New Chairman And Officers

The Mashpee Planning Board unanimously voted to appoint John Fulone as the new chairman of the board during their virtual meeting on Wednesday, May 19. Mr. Fulone succeeds former chairman John Phelan, who was appointed as the new vice-chairman in the same vote. Joseph Callahan, the former vice-chairman, was also...
Politicstuscaroratwp.com

Board authorizes additional sewer funding applications

At a special township board meeting on Thursday, May, 20th, the board voted to proceed with actions on the sewer project: The Board approved. - A $14.88 million legislation request to Senator Stabenow for the sewer system (80-20 EPA STAG grant) - A $14.88 million legislation request to Senator Peters...
Tulare, CAthesungazette.com

Tulare hospital board appoints Harrell replacement

TULARE – After Steve Harrell decided to leave his seat on the hospital board in favor of the Tulare City Council, the dais has been missing one member. Last week, the Tulare Local Healthcare District Board announced they’ve filled the void. During their regular April meeting Tulare Local Healthcare District...
Conway, ARCourier News

Clary appointed to ATU Board of Trustees

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has appointed Bill Clary of Conway to the Arkansas Tech University Board of Trustees. Pope County Judge Ben Cross administered the oath of office to Clary at the beginning of the ATU Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign...
Politicsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

County board appoints Paul Kuhns sheriff

May 28—Members of the county board on Thursday appointed Paul Kuhns to take over as Effingham County Sheriff, based upon the recommendation of the Effingham County Republican Central Committee (ECRCC). The appointment is because Sheriff David Mahon will retire on June 1. Mahon is leaving before his second term ends...
PoliticsHerald Ledger

Phase 2 of Water Sewer Rehab project near completion

The city of Eddyville will have its Water Sewer Rehab Project completed in the fall — a two-phase project that cost more than $3 million. Phase 1 of the project was closed out in 2015. It targeted water and sewer systems north of Fairview Avenue. Phase 2, funded by a...