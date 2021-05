Soaring prices and spotty service have greeted Houstonians using ride-hailing services as the pandemic has loosened its grip. Prices for short trips with Uber or Lyft are at times up between $5 and $10 from prepandemic prices, an increase of 40 percent to 80 percent, drivers said. Rides are more likely to spike during rush hour, and price hikes can range even higher for trips to and from the airport.