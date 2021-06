May 2, 1940 - 81 Years Ago. Klickitat County may not have as many car owners as some other sections of Washington, but those with cars get the most out of them. The average Klickitat County car owner drives his car twice as far as the average Washington motorist, according to a statistical report released by the state highway department. Automobile owners in this county drive an average of 2.21 miles per day. The state average is .96 miles. Skamania County motorists, with an average 4.34 miles per day lead the state. King County, most populous in the state, has the lowest per capita mileage rating with .46 miles per day.