There are many synonyms for the word evolution: development, advancement; growth, progress, expansion — and the northeastern Dutchess County village of Millerton has definitely evolved during its 146-year history. The perspective of that evolution may vary depending on whom one speaks to — longtime local, new resident or merchant. The Millerton News has been running a multi-part series on its front page during the past three weeks about the changes that have taken place over time, specifically along Main Street.