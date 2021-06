The UN aviation agency said Wednesday it will release an interim report next week on the diversion of a Ryanair flight by Belarus that caused a global outcry. The United Nations' International Civil Aviation Organization last month launched a "fact-finding investigation" into the forced grounding of the Athens to Vilnius flight, which was carrying dissident Belarus journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega, who were subsequently arrested after the plane landed. "An interim report will be presented to the ICAO Council by the end of its current session, on or near 23 June," the ICAO said in a statement. The Montreal-based agency said Belarus and Poland have provided some "preliminary details" for the ongoing probe, while the ICAO continues to seek information from Greece, Ireland, Lithuania and Switzerland.