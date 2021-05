HARTFORD, Conn. — The local business community is in shock this morning after the passing of a beloved restaurateur. Andy Yee has died at the age of 59. "It is with great sadness that we announce that our brother, Andy Yee passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021," the family said in a statement. "Anyone who knew Andy, knew that his laugh was contagious, his personality bigger than life, and he was always bursting with pride for his family and friends. Our family appreciates your support and privacy during this time."