Marshfield's North River Arts Festival goes virtual this year

Trixie Ward, of Marshfield, was recently involved in a production of Masha Obolensky's “Interior of the Artist Without Her Sister” at Emerson College in Boston. The production, directed by Melia Bensussen, ran from March 25 to 28 and was presented in a live virtual format. “Interior of the Artist Without Her Sister” is the story of Vanessa Bell, Virginia Woolf's sister, dealing with the loss of this central relationship in her life. This theatrical piece draws from both Vanessa Bell and Virginia Woolf's autobiographical writings. Ward is pursuing a major in design/technology and is a member of the Emerson College class of 2023. For this production, Ward is credited as a costume designer. Emerson Stage is the producing organization within the Emerson College Department of Performing Arts. Here, the next generation of actors, designers, stage managers, technicians, administrators and educators work alongside faculty, professional staff and guest artists to bring skills learned in the classroom to life on stage.