Marshfield's North River Arts Festival goes virtual this year
MARSHFIELD — After falling victim to COVID-19 last year, the North River Arts Society's Festival of the Arts will return virtually this weekend. "We took a look at what other organizations were doing throughout the pandemic and decided to pursue a virtual event rather than cancelling yet again," said NRAS Vice President Jen McInerney. "After many developmental meetings, we came up with a Virtual Festival of the Arts designed to bring the community together with a safe and celebratory series of online events representing the traditional festivities at the Annual Festival of the Arts."