Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Goldendale, WA

Eighth grade promotion on June 4

By Glenwood Women's Club
Goldendale Sentinel
 8 days ago

Wow! What a busy weekend here with three days of junior high and high school rodeo. The Goldendale HS and JHS rodeo club hosted the event, and their parents put in a huge amount of work to make it a success. The rodeo grounds were packed with trucks and trailers with contestants coming from every corner of the state. Saturday night the Goldendale club and their parents hosted a prom in the dance hall. These kids are on the road every weekend and have to miss their own high school proms, so this awesome evening made up for missing out at home. I don’t have event results for our Glenwood cowgirls at this time so will share them next week.

www.goldendalesentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Education
City
Glenwood, WA
City
Goldendale, WA
City
Home, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prom#Grade School#Kindergarten#Junior High School#Night School#Home School#Jhs Rodeo Club#Covid#Goldendale Hs#Games#Congratulations#Baccalaureate#Contestants#Duly Morris#Registration Forms#Kids#Hood River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Red Cross
Related
Washington Stateyaktrinews.com

New concerts added to Washington State Fair

PUYALLUP, Wash. – The Washington State Fair has added five more concerts to its 2021 Columbia Bank Concert Series. Joining the ticket this summer are Roger Daltrey, Founding member/singer of The Who; Bishop Briggs and Noah Cyrus, pop acts boasting 1.5 billion cumulative streams; Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians; Sublime with Rome, reggae rock crowd pleasers armed with a new album; and Lee Brice, a country music star with eight #1 singles.
Klickitat County, WAGoldendale Sentinel

Comfort cases delivered for foster and homeless kids

Last Thursday, the Glenwood Women’s Club delivered 30 comfort cases to Christy and Caroline at Children’s Services in White Salmon, successfully completing another year of the annual Comfort Cases project. Many of you know of, and have supported, the Glenwood Women’s Club fundraising for comfort cases for foster and homeless children in Klickitat County over the past several years. Since the pandemic, the Women’s Club hasn’t been able to meet in person or hold fund raisers. Nevertheless, the club received generous monetary donations as well as donations of supplies from various businesses and individuals to make filling the 30 cases possible.
Glenwood, WAGoldendale Sentinel

A beautiful celebration

Last Saturday, Kellie and Jake Allen and their children hosted a beautiful celebration of life for their grandparents, Charlie and June Allen, at the Glenwood Rodeo dance hall. Charlie had been integral to production of the rodeo for well over 50 years, and it was fitting that rodeo announcer Bob Garrett, who knew Charlie well, delivered a moving eulogy. Other friends shared fond memories of Charlie and June, which was followed by a catered luncheon, desserts Charlie loved, and lots of reminiscing and visiting.
Goldendale, WAGoldendale Sentinel

Looking Back

May 4, 1950 – 71 Years Ago. Members of the Goldendale High School Future Farmers of America class are doing their part to reforest the area devastated by fire several years ago near Willard. Recently the FFA boys made their seventh annual visit to the Willard Burn and planted 3,400 Ponderosa Pine seedlings during the day. During the seven years, it is estimated that the local FFA Chapter has planted nearly 50,000 trees in the reforestation program. Participating in the tree planting project were Delbert Imrie, Burton Briske, Gary Stone, Roscoe Imrie, Fred Long, Max Atkins, Mike Montanye, T. Texas Stonewall, Mike Robison, Neil VanAelst, Johnny Jones, Ronnie Bryant, Wayne Eshelman, Ronald Holter, Don Jackson, Ralph Holter, Marian Imrie, Jimmie Ingraham, Robert Drury, and Lindsey Smith.
Klickitat County, WAGoldendale Sentinel

Good Food Pantry needs seeds

As a reminder: the April Lyle Community Council meeting (May 13 at 6:30 p.m.) will have an in-person Covid-compliant option. Please attend healthy, wear a mask and agree to stay six feet apart (meeting will be subject to change based on Public Health direction). The council meeting will also be available via Zoom, and the link will be posted on the Lyle Council Facebook page and the “What’s Happening in Lyle” email publication.