Eighth grade promotion on June 4

Wow! What a busy weekend here with three days of junior high and high school rodeo. The Goldendale HS and JHS rodeo club hosted the event, and their parents put in a huge amount of work to make it a success. The rodeo grounds were packed with trucks and trailers with contestants coming from every corner of the state. Saturday night the Goldendale club and their parents hosted a prom in the dance hall. These kids are on the road every weekend and have to miss their own high school proms, so this awesome evening made up for missing out at home. I don’t have event results for our Glenwood cowgirls at this time so will share them next week.