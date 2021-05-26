Cancel
Klickitat County, WA

Community Council seeks improvements

By Mildred Lykens
Goldendale Sentinel
 8 days ago

The Lyle Community Council (LCC) has been actively searching for ways of improving our community, featuring a safe and convenient way to reach the sand bar west of town. After many meetings and discussions with various powers that be, Vern Harpole summed up the LCC’s involvement with this: the LCC met with state and federal hwy agency officials to express concerns and interest in solutions to the congestion at the Old Highway 8 and State Highway 14 intersection. The highway agency officials left contact information but wanted comments and concerns from Lyle residents, and photographs and data that document the claims of congestion and accidents. The LCC representatives have met with the Klickitat County board of commissioners and received their endorsement of its resolution to pursue safe and legal crossing to the sandbar. Also the LCC will develop an educational presentation over the next couple months to outline the proposal for improving the boat ramp at Lyle Point; sidewalks, curbs, lights, and drainage improvement on Highway 14 from the Klickitat River to 8th Street; as well as getting a pedestrian bridge across the Klickitat River from Lyle Point’s old Depoe Road.

