newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

New Atlanta hotels open as city emerges from COVID-19 pandemic

By Everett Catts @NeighborEverett
Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree new hotels have opened in Atlanta, a sign that the city is coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc on the hospitality industry. They join the Epicurean Atlanta hotel, which is expected to open late this summer in Midtown. Each hotel’s representative was asked why they...

www.mdjonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel Industry#Boutique Hotels#Downtown Atlanta#Historic Hotels#Three P Partners#Pivot#Marriott International#Drawbar#American#St Germain French Bakery#The Kimpton Sylvan Hotel#Latin#St Julep#Kim King Associates#Ponce De Leon Hotel#Ross Hotel Partners#Ponce De Leon Avenue#Pixel Design Co#Stevens Wilkinson#Garner Wallace Hotel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Travel
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
International Travel
News Break
Politics
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

BBM: Black-owned metaphysical store aims to serve as a space for healing in Atlanta

The Honey Pot is a metaphysical store, crystal shop, and candle shop known for its products that invoke positive energy and vibrations. In the store, one can find hand-poured candles and handmade spiritual baths. Lana Harris Moore, the owner of The Honey Pot, says she has always been a very “in-tune” and “spiritual” person. However, there was a point in her life when things changed and she wasn’t able to spend as much time doing her own personal spiritual work due to work and other life events.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Ashley Lynne

Upcoming Events and Activities in Dekalb County

Many people gush over all the different things you can do in the city of Atlanta. But there are other places to go and things to see right in Dekalb county. From movie theaters that serve drinks and a full menu to farmer's markets with unique finds. There is something special about living in Dekalb county.
Atlanta, GAzhiphopcleveland.com

Report: Four Shot Outside Atlanta’s Popular Trap Museum

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. A hot attraction for locals and tourists alike, The Trap Museum of Atlanta was reportedly the scene of a shooting that sent four people to the hospital. A rep for the Atlanta Police Department confirmed with XXL that the incident took place outside the museum on Sunday, May 16.
Georgia StatePosted by
11Alive

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Delta asks headquarters employees to help clean airport lounges

Delta Air Lines is asking employees at its Atlanta headquarters to help clean and staff airport lounges because of a worker shortage. The airline told employees that its Sky Clubs in Atlanta, which have all reopened, are “severely understaffed,” by 115 people, due to a contractor shortfall. The airline plans to reopen all of its clubs across the country by summer and is seeing a rapid increase in passengers as more Americans are vaccinated.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Gené Hunter

New Champagne Bar coming to Atlantic Station

(ATLANTA, Ga.) A new drinking and dining experience is coming to Atlantic Station and is set to debut this fall. The new cuisine and wine bar, Rosé Bistro & Champagne Bar, will feature an extensive selection of wines and classic French brunch, dinner and appetizers.
Atlanta, GACBS 46

Atlanta City Council passes resolutions to tackle surging crime

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Tensions are flaring in many parts of Atlanta after another deadly weekend across Metro Atlanta. In a virtual meeting Monday afternoon, tackling crime became a central debate for Atlanta’s City Council. “We want to encourage people to put the guns down and find other ways to settle...
fox5atlanta.com

'This city has a real, real problem': Georgia House Speaker weighs in on Atlanta crime

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston said Monday that state lawmakers' plan to look into crime in the city of Atlanta has only grown more important. "It is getting worse. There's no question," said Speaker Ralston, R-Blue Ridge. The speaker's comments come after a particularly deadly weekend in Atlanta where police...
Georgia Statesaportareport.com

GSU to renovate two Bell buildings it once planned to demolish

Atlanta’s preservation successes are few and far between. So, we should celebrate when buildings once slated to be demolished will be preserved and put to a great use. Georgia State University recently announced plans to house the new headquarters of its National Institute for Student Success in the “Bell buildings” on Auburn Avenue on a block that’s become a hub for the university – thanks to the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation.
Atlanta, GAadventuresinatlanta.com

UNCORKED ATLANTA WINE FESTIVAL 2021

Join us on Saturday, June 19th for the next edition of Uncorked Atlanta Wine Festival at beautiful Park Tavern overlooking Piedmont Park. From 12:00pm – 4:00pm enjoy complimentary wine and craft beer tastings (over 50 varieties), music performances, and fun wine-themed activations. Tickets Include:. -Souvenir Uncorked Atlanta Tasting Glass. -Complimentary...
Atlanta, GAHouston Chronicle

The Great Pivot: How a Live Event Sketching & Video Animation Company Navigated the Pandemic & Successfully Transformed Their Business Model

ATLANTA (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. In March 2020, The Sketch Effect's Founder and CEO William Warren went for an afternoon run, noticing that it was unusually quiet when Atlanta’s highways would normally be choked with traffic. The weight of the coming pandemic was starting to settle in and The Sketch Effect began to see the first of many blows to the company.
Atlanta, GAdouglasnow.com

Wiregrass lays foundation for Atlanta videographer and editor

Devonte Goodwine had his eyes set on a career in movies and television when he graduated from Valdosta High School in 2011. After graduation, he enrolled at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College for summer semester to get started on his core classes before transferring to a four-year university. Before he could transfer to another college, his mom, Angela Brantley, who is a Business Education Instructor at Wiregrass, brought home information on all the programs Wiregrass offers. “Being an employee of Wiregrass, I knew first-hand the quality education we provide and the many program options available, so I brought home program brochures on all the programs and let him find the one that spoke to him,” shared Angela Brantley. After going through the brochures, Devonte knew the Digital Media Production program (now Design and Media Production) was the right step toward his career goals.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WABE

Atlanta-Based Political Strategist On Mayoral Race, Campaign Funding

An Atlanta-based political strategist says in order to run a successful mayoral campaign, candidates must be able to raise money. Also, candidates looking to enter the race to become Atlanta’s next mayor should announce their candidacy to run for office within the next two weeks — unless they can self-fund their campaign.
Atlanta, GAComplex

Four People Hospitalized Following Shooting Outside Atlanta’s Trap Music Museum

Four people have been hospitalized following a shooting outside of T.I.’s Trap Music Museum in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, May 16. Fox 5 Atlanta reports that police officers arrived at the scene at approximately 3:40 a.m. local time, discovering three conscious men with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, while a woman who was shot at the scene was privately driven to a hospital prior to the arrival of the authorities. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and a motive was not immediately determined.