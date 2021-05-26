Cancel
Bickleton, WA

Last week’s Mystery Picture

Goldendale Sentinel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week’s picture was another stumper—not one person contacted us with information about it, for only the second time this feature has been running. Oh, well. But here’s a fun story about the Betty Fraunfelder picture that we reported on last week. We told you about how she was a member of the famous Swiss Family Fraunfelder that entertained America for decades, and how she married a man from Bickleton, Stanton Ganders, who became a Washington state senator and about how she and Stanton had three children, one of whom—Larry Ganders—maintained the Swiss Family Fraunfelder website.

Bickleton, WA
Washington State
Washington Entertainment
Washington Stateyaktrinews.com

New concerts added to Washington State Fair

PUYALLUP, Wash. – The Washington State Fair has added five more concerts to its 2021 Columbia Bank Concert Series. Joining the ticket this summer are Roger Daltrey, Founding member/singer of The Who; Bishop Briggs and Noah Cyrus, pop acts boasting 1.5 billion cumulative streams; Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians; Sublime with Rome, reggae rock crowd pleasers armed with a new album; and Lee Brice, a country music star with eight #1 singles.
Bickleton, WAPosted by
97.5 KISS FM

Bluebird Watching in Bickleton, WA

The first and only time my wife and I went to Bickleton, it was too late in the summer and most of the bluebirds had moved on. That's why we're gearing up for a trip to Bickleton very soon! It kind of out in the middle of nowhere and if you find driving relaxing like I do, then you're in for an enjoyable trip. It's so nice and peaceful and feels good to get away from heavy traffic. There are more bluebirds in Bickleton than there are people! The reason there are so many bluebirds is because of free rent. Years ago a Richland couple decided to put a can in a tree to help some nesting bluebirds. Then more and more people started putting up birdhouses and now you'll see them all over the place and the bluebirds love it. Folks say that if you are going to go bluebird watching, bring some binoculars as you can't get very close and they are skittish. I found an article in the Seattle Times that explains a good route to drive to for bluebird viewing. To read it click HERE. After a day of cruising around looking for bluebirds in the thousands of birdhouses that locals have put up, you can get a nice cheeseburger at the Bluebird Inn. Built in the late 1800s, it's still operational today.
Glenwood, WAGoldendale Sentinel

A beautiful celebration

Last Saturday, Kellie and Jake Allen and their children hosted a beautiful celebration of life for their grandparents, Charlie and June Allen, at the Glenwood Rodeo dance hall. Charlie had been integral to production of the rodeo for well over 50 years, and it was fitting that rodeo announcer Bob Garrett, who knew Charlie well, delivered a moving eulogy. Other friends shared fond memories of Charlie and June, which was followed by a catered luncheon, desserts Charlie loved, and lots of reminiscing and visiting.