Sports

Meet Navy track and field athlete Clayton Thompson, 'the best athlete at the Naval Academy'

By Capital Gazette
chatsports.com
 12 days ago

Navy track and field coach Jamie Cook believes Clayton Thompson could be one of the nation's best decathletes if he trained exclusively for that event. "Clayton would hold the school record and could probably have made Olympic Trials in the decathlon if we had focused solely on that," Cook said. "That event is worth only 10 points and is very taxing. An athlete the caliber of Clayton Thompson can do a lot more damage by competing in multiple events."

www.chatsports.com
