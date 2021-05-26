Cancel
Goldendale, WA

LETTERS FROM THE COMMUNITY

Goldendale Sentinel
 8 days ago

I have lived in Goldendale the past four years. Over this time, I have found that Goldendale is a lovely community of civic-minded folks. It’s because of this community spirit that I write today. We have in our midst a veritable nature reserve: deer in abundance, wild turkeys, marmots, squirrels,...

Washington Statepenbaypilot.com

Senate fellowship program for wounded American veterans finds support in Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Angus King (I-Maine), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, is cosponsoring bipartisan legislation to establish a first-of-its-kind Senate fellowship program for wounded American veterans. The program, called the McCain-Mansfield Fellowship, would give each Senate office the opportunity to hire a qualified veteran for a two-year fellowship. The positions could be in a senator’s state or Washington, D.C., office.
Washington StateHerald-Times

Braun: Washington shouldn't reform local police depts.

Over the past year I have spent many hours listening to law enforcement officers and police groups, and as discussions of policing reform continue to dominate the news and threaten to upend the policing profession and the protections afforded to those who wear the badge, two things are very clear to me: No one does a more difficult job than our nation’s law enforcement, and the federal government is not where these discussions should be taking place.
Washington Stateseattlemet.com

Environmental Justice Arrives in Washington State Law

When she was a girl, Rosalinda Guillen could reach into the Swinomish Channel and bring up a net full of smelt. These days, the fish trickle by in small schools. Guillen, nearing 70, watches increasingly dry summers in the Skagit Valley. When rain comes, it's often a deluge: Farmworkers slip on their way to pick berries, rushing before they're ruined in the downpour.
Washington StateSeattle Times

Washington protects the little guy from bullying by lawsuit

Washington is about to become a safer place for the public to participate in government. Deep-pocketed bullies won’t be allowed to use the courts to intimidate people into silence anymore. In the past, the bullying has come by way of a SLAPP lawsuit. That stands for “Strategic Litigation Against Public...
Washington Stateknkx.org

Inslee signing HEAL Act to ensure environmental justice in WA

Environmental justice will be center stage Monday morning in Seattle’s Duwamish River Valley. That's where Gov. Jay Inslee is signing the so-called “HEAL Act.”. The acronym promises Healthy Environment for All. It comes in the wake of the creation of a statewide environmental disparities map that shows disproportionate pollution levels – hardest hit are low-income areas where people of color tend to live.
Washington Statenbcrightnow.com

Inslee signs SB5022 to reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington

OLYMPIA, WA – Governor Jay Inslee signed a new law that will reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington. The bill came to him with bipartisan support with the Senate voting 31-17 and the House 73-24. The law bans certain expanded polystyrene products, requires opt-in for accessory food-ware for take-out food, and mandates post-consumer recycled content in bottles and trash bags.
Washington StateIPWatchdog.com

This Week in Washington IP: Scrutinizing AbbVie’s Humira Patents, Budget Requests for NASA and DOD Technology, and the Future of Automotive Technologies

This week in Washington IP news, the Senate remains largely quiet on IP-related matters, although Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) will make a keynote address at one of two Brookings Institution events this week focused on artificial intelligence. In the House of Representatives, Tuesday morning will feature what is likely to be a contentious hearing with AbbVie CEO Richard Gonzalez testifying before the House Oversight Committee on that company’s efforts to maintain exclusivity over its blockbuster drug, Humira. Other House committee hearings will explore the potential benefits and problems with automotive technologies, as well as Biden Administration discretionary budget requests for NASA and the Department of Defense. Elsewhere, the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation explores the prospects for federal research, design and development expenditures in the fiscal year 2022 budget, while the Hudson Institute explores threats to U.S. dominance in both the semiconductor and advanced battery industries.
Klickitat County, WAGoldendale Sentinel

We need common sense

I am the Chair of the Klickitat County Republicans, but I come to you today representing common sense, which has no political affiliation. I am requesting that we become a Common Sense Sanctuary County as set forth by Mayor Kerry McQuisten of Baker City, Oregon. This is a concept presented by her people, for the people. Baker City has passed a resolution declaring a state of emergency that lockdowns and mandates are hurting people more than the virus.
Washington StateGoldendale Sentinel

COVID grant supports childcare providers in Washington

Licensed childcare providers who operate in-person services throughout Washington have an opportunity to apply for grant funding through the Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) to help them stay open during continued COVID-19 conditions. The grant ranges from $6,500 to $20,000 depending on the size of the facility and applications close on May 20, at noon. Klickitat County is among state counties eligible for childcare priority.
Klickitat County, WAcolumbiagorgenews.com

Rezoning delayed

White Salmon — A public hearing will continue next month for the Klickitat County Board of Commissioners to decide whether to approve a rezoning proposal to redesignate an 80-acre forestry parcel in the Trout Lake Valley as a General Rural zone. County planning commissioners made the recommendation at a March...