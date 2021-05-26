Commodification of Black Suffering Drains the Mental Health of Black Youth
We are all well-accustomed to movies and films depicting the oppression of and racism against Black people. These stories are in high demand as social justice has turned into something of a trend over the past year. However, what we forget to consider is how these films and other forms of activism have turned Black suffering into a commodity to be sold and exploited. This growing market for images of Black people in pain has a tremendous adverse effect on the mental health of the Black community.accesslocal.tv