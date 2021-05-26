Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Commodification of Black Suffering Drains the Mental Health of Black Youth

By Kieu Anh Nguyen Le
accesslocal.tv
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleWe are all well-accustomed to movies and films depicting the oppression of and racism against Black people. These stories are in high demand as social justice has turned into something of a trend over the past year. However, what we forget to consider is how these films and other forms of activism have turned Black suffering into a commodity to be sold and exploited. This growing market for images of Black people in pain has a tremendous adverse effect on the mental health of the Black community.

accesslocal.tv
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Commodification#Black Community#Health Education#Racial Injustice#Cal State#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
Related
Madison, WIwglr.com

Juneteenth celebrations aim to reclaim narrative on Black health

MADISON, Wis. — This week the U.S. marks the anniversary of the emancipation of people who have been enslaved. Juneteenth festivities begin Wednesday in Madison, with events scheduled each day until Saturday’s parade at Penn Park. Although the holiday is a celebration, systemic racism still exists today. And the COVID-19...
Mental Healthaustinnews.net

Adolescents suffered mental health impact during COVID

Washington [US], June 13 (ANI): A team of Icelandic and North American behavioural and social scientists recently studied 59,000 Icelandic adolescents and found that COVID-19 has had a significant, detrimental impact on adolescent mental health, especially in girls. The findings published in the journal The Lancet Psychiatry is the first...
Newton, MABoston Herald

Mental health experts: Our youth experiencing crisis from COVID

A profoundly troubling consequence of the pandemic is emerging with increasing clarity: Our youth are experiencing a mental health crisis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that, from April to October 2020, hospitals across the U.S. saw a 24% increase in the proportion of mental health emergency visits for children ages 5 to 11, and a 31% increase for children ages 12 to 17. FAIR Health, comparing data from August 2019 to 2020 in the Northeast, found a 334% increase in the number of pediatric intentional self-harm claims as a percentage of all medical claims.
AdvocacyNY1

Cheerleading squad rallies around youth mental health services

Camello Vanloo is the coach of the cheerleading team Cheer 4 a Cause Angels. “The Cheer 4 a Cause Angels is an 18-and-older volunteer cheerleading team. Every year, we pick a charitable cause and we dedicate that season,” Vanloo explained. A portion of this season’s fundraising will go towards a...
Mental HealthABC Action News

Mental health of caregivers suffering during pandemic, CDC says

ATLANTA, Ga. — While much of the attention during the pandemic has been paid to the problems children have faced, parents and parents caring for adults are also suffering from some difficult mental issues. In a new study in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly...
Mental Healthnewagebd.net

Mental Health: is that even an issue for Bangladeshi youths?

Mental health is one of the most neglected topics in Bangladesh though youths of the country have experienced serious mental health issues. They have difficulties in making decisions, carrying out tasks in a timely and efficient manner, enjoying normal day-to-day life, contributing to society, performing their duties, and living in excellent health. Syed Laden argues that the youths also acquired suicidal tendencies, felt nervous when dragged, took longer to complete tasks, felt tightness and pressure in their heads, and were subjected to various forms of pressure.
Mental HealthPosted by
The Independent

Workplace racism is ruining Black people’s mental health, survey finds

Almost half (45 per cent) of Black people living in Britain have experienced racism at work, a new survey has revealed.This is compared with one quarter (26 per cent) of East Asian workers, 23 per cent of employees of South Asian background, and 24 per cent of mixed-race workers.Over half (56 per cent) of those employees who reported they have suffered racism at work said it had negatively impacted their mental health and wellbeing.The findings have been published in a new research report entitled Mental Health and Race At Work commissioned by the City Mental Health Alliance (CMHA), in...
HealthPosted by
Chicago Defender

Black Men Must Put Their Health First.

With so many men putting healthcare low on the priority list, June is recognized as Men’s Health Month. Men’s Health month seeks to heighten the awareness of preventable health issues and inspire early detection and treatment of disease among men and boys. Early detection is critical for the increased survival rate for treatable conditions and diseases such as Testicular & Prostate Cancer, High Blood Pressure, High Cholesterol, Heart Disease, Type II Diabetes, and HIV.
Mental Healthbyblacks.com

Support and Growth: Mental Health Support for The Black Community Featured

Although Canada claims to have the best health care system in the world, racialized groups living with mental health issues know that there are some gaps in the system. Michael Assiamah is the founder and CEO of Support and Growth (S&G), a Black-led organization founded in 2018. Its core purpose is to provide marginalized communities with convenient access to culturally sensitive and quality mental health and wellness services. According to Assiamah, members of racialized groups experience stigma, discrimination, language barriers, and a sense of displacement when trying to access mental health care services. What’s more, addressing those challenges as racialized communities is a challenge.