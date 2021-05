Michael Gove has confirmed the next stage of lockdown easing will go ahead on 17 May despite admitting he is “genuinely worried” about the India Covid variant.The cabinet minister said Boris Johnson would announce on Monday that the lifting of restrictions on indoor mixing will proceed as set out on the government’s roadmap.It means restaurants and pubs will be free to reopen indoors, museums and hotels can reopen, and performances and sports can resume with caps on audience numbers.Mr Gove also indicated that “friendly contact” such as hugging can resume between friends and family, who will be allowed to...