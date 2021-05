UPDATE ! PERSON HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED! ARREST MADE!. At approximately 1:50 p.m., on Thursday, May 6th, 2021, the depicted male entered the Harvest Lane Farm Stand at 851 East Oregon Road in Manheim Township and stole $12.94 worth of food and drink items. The male then fled the store on foot and went into the parking lot. The manager of the farm stand confronted the depicted male on the theft. The male then punched the manager in the face, causing swelling and bleeding. The depicted male then fled the scene in a dark grey Toyota Tacoma pickup truck. Any person knowing the identity of the depicted male, or the depicted vehicle, should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking "Submit a Tip" below.