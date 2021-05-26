Getting back to travel

newsbreak-logo
WHYY
 3 days ago
As vaccinations continue to rise among Americans, travel is beginning to open up again. Families and individuals are booking flights near and far, rebooking cancelled trips, seeing friends and family, and taking a long awaited vacation. But as mask mandates and social distancing guidelines rapidly change from country to country and state to state, it can be difficult to keep track of where you can go and what you can do once you reach your destination. To help us make sense of the new world of travel is NATALIE COMPTON, travel writer for the Washington Post. But first, TAYLOR GARLAND from the Association of Flight Attendants joins to tell us about the rise in unruly and sometimes violent airline passengers.

