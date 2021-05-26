newsbreak-logo
WWE

Lance Archer: AEW TNT Championship Is On The Same Level As The AEW Championship

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 3 days ago
Lance Archer is set to challenge Miro for the AEW TNT Championship this Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing. Archer competed against Cody Rhodes in the finals to crown the first-ever AEW TNT Champion and has seen the title grow over the last year with Cody, Brodie Lee, Darby Allin, and now Miro holding the strap.

