Lance Archer: AEW TNT Championship Is On The Same Level As The AEW Championship

When All Elite Wrestling launched in 2019, there was no question about who its biggest star was. Chris Jericho, the first AEW World Champion, was already a wrestling legend and mainstream celebrity when he signed up with the brand new company, with a career that saw him become a star everywhere he went, from WWE and WCW to Mexico and Japan. Right alongside him were the wrestlers who made up the Elite, the stable that gave the company its name; Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks were the top foreigners in New Japan, Cody Rhodes was a member of wrestling royalty who became a bigger star outside WWE than he ever was in it, and Hangman Adam Page was the young, charismatic workhorse considered the future of the company. From AEW’s very first press conference, these six were expected to dominate the young promotion, and that’s almost exactly what has happened.