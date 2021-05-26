Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Looking Back

By Richard Lefever
Goldendale Sentinel
 8 days ago

A Moving Mountain: A traveling mountain is found at the Cascades of the Columbia River. It is a triple-peaked mass of dark brown basalt rock, six or eight miles in length, where it fronts the river and raises to a height of almost 2,000 feet above the water. That it is in motion is the last thought which would be likely to suggest itself to the mind of anyone passing it; yet it is a well-established fact that this entire mountain is moving slowly but steadily down the river as if it had a deliberate purpose sometime in the future to dam the Columbia and form a great lake from the Cascades to The Dalles. In its forward and downward movement, the forest along the base of the ridge has become submerged in the river. The railway engineers and the trackmen find that the line of the railroad which skirts the foot of the mountain is being continually forced out of place. At certain points the road bed and rails have been pushed eight to ten feet out of line in the course of a few years.

www.goldendalesentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia River#Vancouver#Exercise#Auction#Forward Line#Top Line#Brown Line#The Walter Case Field#Goldendale Future Farmers#Safeway#Goldendale High School#Rails#Bed#Birdies#Lake#Camp Beal#Dalles#Cape Horn#Length#Seattle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Place
Vancouver, CA
News Break
Army
Related
Wickenburg, AZWickenburg Sun

A look back at Wickenburg headlines

Wickenburg Ice Company has brought to the community amodern service that is bound to prove valuable to ice users. The concern has installed an automatic self-service ice vendor that makes it possible for anyone to buy ice at any hour of the day or night or whenever the ice plant may be closed. Just inside the main entrance of the plant is a gadget in which the customer inserts a coin, and in a matter of seconds, out pops a 25-pound block of ice.
TravelPulse

Celebrity Cruises Sets Sail For Alaska Beginning July 23

Celebrity Cruises will start cruising in Alaska on July 23 on the 2,218-passenger Celebrity Summit. The 90,940-ton Celebrity Summit will sail nine seven-night itineraries roundtrip from Seattle through mid-September. The ship was recently upgraded as part of the line’s $500 million fleetwide project. The announcement comes just a day after...
Carsbackpacker.com

Helly Hansen Capacitor

For mid-weight loads on long trails, look to the 65-liter Capacitor. Two steel rods in the frame run vertically from the top of the backpanel to the lumbar area, where they contour around the hips, transferring weight across the hipbelt. As one of the lightest packs in the test, the Capacitor shines for moderate loads up to 45 pounds. (That said, we were able to load it up to 63 pounds for a 38-mile trip through Denali National Park—with only slight shoulder soreness.)
Apparelshop-eat-surf.com

BN3TH Underwear Signs Parker Coffin

Parker Coffin has officially joined the BN3TH family. Courtesy of BN3TH. There’s a common problem within water sports men experience while wearing boardshorts: rash and chafing. BN3TH’s Entourage undershort is the most innovative solution to this problem. Some of the world’s best are now sporting these performance base layers, spearheaded by California’s Parker Coffin.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Three Drunk Men Went Hunting for a Deer

John, Mark, and Todd went hunting, but all three of them made a trip to the bar before they went shooting. Read on to see how these three drunk men shot a deer. John, Mark, and Todd were friends from high school, and as they neared their 30s, they still made an effort to get together and have some fun. One particular weekend their reunion itinerary was made up of driving and shooting.
Auburn, MESun-Journal

Looking Back on May 21

The Helping Hand Sewing Circle met this week with Mrs. Annie Cameron with a good attendance, and much work was accomplished. The Circle connected with the Gospel Mission and does a great deal of work with the poor of the city. The next meeting will be with Mrs. Jennie Bryant, 357 Center Street, Auburn.
Animalssouthcountynews.org

A look ahead, a look back at the birds of May

Even though I’ve been taking pictures of birds every May for the last several years, I am hard pressed to remember which specific birds I might encounter during this warm, sunny month before the official start of summer. To refresh my memory, I decided to look through all of the bird pictures I had taken during the month of May in years past.
Lewiston, MESun-Journal

Looking Back on May 20

Will baseball games and all other forms of athletic competition likely to evoke applause be forbidden on the Lewiston Athletic park? Daylight Saving and twilight baseball have brought up a problem that the Committee on the Athletic Park will have to settle in a few days. Baseball can now be played until 8:30 and some evenings later. The complaints are from St. Mary’s hospital, which puts its patients to bed at 8 o’clock. The hospital authorities assert that any event at the park after 8 o’clock is a source of disturbance. Complaint was made that on Tuesday night, the applause from the same disturbed patients in the hospital.