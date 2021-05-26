Looking Back

A Moving Mountain: A traveling mountain is found at the Cascades of the Columbia River. It is a triple-peaked mass of dark brown basalt rock, six or eight miles in length, where it fronts the river and raises to a height of almost 2,000 feet above the water. That it is in motion is the last thought which would be likely to suggest itself to the mind of anyone passing it; yet it is a well-established fact that this entire mountain is moving slowly but steadily down the river as if it had a deliberate purpose sometime in the future to dam the Columbia and form a great lake from the Cascades to The Dalles. In its forward and downward movement, the forest along the base of the ridge has become submerged in the river. The railway engineers and the trackmen find that the line of the railroad which skirts the foot of the mountain is being continually forced out of place. At certain points the road bed and rails have been pushed eight to ten feet out of line in the course of a few years.