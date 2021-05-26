Rudy Allen Flock III

May 4, 1950 – 71 Years Ago. Members of the Goldendale High School Future Farmers of America class are doing their part to reforest the area devastated by fire several years ago near Willard. Recently the FFA boys made their seventh annual visit to the Willard Burn and planted 3,400 Ponderosa Pine seedlings during the day. During the seven years, it is estimated that the local FFA Chapter has planted nearly 50,000 trees in the reforestation program. Participating in the tree planting project were Delbert Imrie, Burton Briske, Gary Stone, Roscoe Imrie, Fred Long, Max Atkins, Mike Montanye, T. Texas Stonewall, Mike Robison, Neil VanAelst, Johnny Jones, Ronnie Bryant, Wayne Eshelman, Ronald Holter, Don Jackson, Ralph Holter, Marian Imrie, Jimmie Ingraham, Robert Drury, and Lindsey Smith.