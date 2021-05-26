Cancel
Toppenish, WA

Rudy Allen Flock III

Goldendale Sentinel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorn on November 3, 2000. Passed on April 29, 2021 at the age of 20 on Highway 97, milepost 51, 10 miles south of Toppenish, Washington. Father’s name is Rudy Allen Flock II. Mother’s name is Gloria Ellen Marie Stinnett Flock. Wife’s name is Savannah Jorgensen Flock. They were married...

