Available for purchase: Contact Elan@RoswellArtsFund.org to learn more. Hanna Jubran’s journey in art began when he left his hometown of Jish, a land of olive and fig orchards, under the dome of Mt. Jamak in the upper Galilee region of Israel. His vision is to become an active voice for small communities that might otherwise get overlooked. His pieces are both exotic and familiar, like an embrace from a long lost relative.