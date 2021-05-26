Cancel
Pleasanton, CA

Local Organizations Host Memorial Day Event

By Editorials
independentnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, May 22, the Pleasanton VFW Post 6298 and American Legion 237, along with local Boy Scout troops and Cub Scout Packs, place veterans' markers and American flags on the graves of vets buried at Pioneer Cemetery in honor of Memorial Day. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)

www.independentnews.com
