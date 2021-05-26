Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

The true significance and meaning of prayer

By Dr. Greg Howell, Pastor Community Grace Brethren Church
Goldendale Sentinel
 8 days ago

Prayer is an interesting activity. Lots of people don’t generally think about praying until we need something pretty drastic done for us. Our minds and hearts turn to prayer often only in desperation as a last resort. When we come to the end of our resources and realize that we are in a pretty tight place that only a miracle of God can fix, then we turn to prayer. Some of us have made promises and bargains because our relationship to God was kind of rocky, and we needed big help fast! Our promises might go like this: “I’ll be good if…,” “I’ll never do this again if you…,” or even “I’ll go to church regularly if you’ll….” Any of those sound familiar?

www.goldendalesentinel.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True Life#Eternal Life#Thanksgiving Prayer#Grace Church#Philippians#Santa Claus#Almighty God#Prayers#Sins#Eternity#Confession#Nasb#People#Desperation#Fellowship#Friends#Consistent Communication#Troubles#Bargains
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Relationship AdviceUnveiled Wife

Prayer: Support For Marriage

Thank You for all the many ways You are with us and walk with us every day. We trust You and know that You are near. We pray we would honor You with our marriage. We pray there would be no challenge or trial that tears us down or separates us. We pray You would send people to encourage our marriage and help us to build a strong community of believers that would support our marriage. Please help us to operate in our marriage in Your strength and not our own. Please help us to remember we are not alone. We love You in Jesus’ name AMEN!
Religiongracecathedral.org

Morning Prayer Online

From ancient monasteries to modern cathedrals to Zoom, the daily readings, psalms and prayers of the tradition continue at Grace Cathedral’s Episcopal morning prayer. The perfect way to start each week day, Episcopalian morning prayer is rooted in the monastic tradition and offers a deep sense of unity with other Christians throughout the world.
Wilmington, OHwnewsj.com

A prayer of contentment

Where do you find personal contentment? How do you satisfy your soul?. Some gurus on the internet claim that embracing stoicism brings peace. Some Christian mystics suggest poverty provides happiness. Modern influencers point to the comforts of exercise or exotic vacations. But lasting peace is not found in the perfect...
Religionchallies.com

A Prayer for Our Lack of Love

God tells us to love one another–to love others in much the way we so naturally love ourselves. Yet each of us must admit we have failed to do so. In this corporate prayer of confession, prayed recently at Grace Fellowship Church, we confess that lack of love. Leader:. O...
Religionfaithhealthnc.org

Good Trouble Prayer

Kindle us, your willing embers of the world that needs a cleansing fire. We are yours to risk, eager for fresh air beyond the safe spaces. We love your street, and concrete grit. We love the stride and the heft of things worth doing, unafraid of conflict. Let us not...
ReligionUnveiled Wife

Prayer: A Light In The Darkness

Thank You for the creation of the world. Thank You for giving us the opportunity to live. Although there is so much in this world to explore and marvel, people have continued to explore darkness. This world is dark. We pray we would be a light in the darkness. We pray our marriage would be a light to lead others closer to You. We pray our love would cast out darkness and show people who You are and what You are doing. We pray we would be a light on a hill and a place of security for those fleeing the darkness. Please help us to work together in our marriage to continue shining Your light in Jesus’ name AMEN!
Religionguideposts.org

Answered Prayers

I was able to talk to my work about not coming in to work until after I get back from vacation and to see if I would switch my days from Tuesdays to Thursdays she will have to check with the other girl. Thank GOD my grandson still is staying with the teachers he had now for the Summer and my other Grandson is starting to walk.
ReligionUnveiled Wife

Prayer: Reflecting On The Good

Thank You for Your goodness. Thank You for all the good You have done in our lives and in our marriage. We pray we would remember all the good we have experienced in our relationship, especially during times that are difficult or challenging. We pray we would have a good understanding of the many seasons our marriage has endured through and how You have used it all for good. Please continue to mature us and help us to see the good in everything in Jesus’ name AMEN!
ReligionThomasville Times-Enterprise

Darkness is a time of prayer and trust

It had been a particularly busy day. My “to do” list had been extremely long and as I pulled down the covers for some much needed sleep, items remained. My thoughts migrated to a couple of things I try to do every day; post “relationship wisdom” and “today’s funny” on social media. started doing this a number of years ago. Instead of debating politics and trying to solve world problems, I decided to make people laugh and share simple relationship truths. I feel it is a relevant contribution to the daily social media barrage we cope with.
Simi Valley, CAmpacorn.com

Prayers and goodwill

END OF THE FAST—Above, Imam Omar Jubran, center, prays during Eid al-Fitr on May 13 at the Islamic Society of Simi Valley. The holiday marks the culmination of Ramadan, Islam’s holy month of fasting. At right, from right, Sadra Hashimi, Jelwa Hashimi, Kayenat Barak and Ozma Barak offer their devotion. Eid al-Fitr, “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” includes feasting, social gatherings and gift-giving.
ReligionUnveiled Wife

Prayer: Life-Giving Words

Thank You for the gift of words. Our words are so powerful. We know that our words can build up or tear down. We pray we would use our words to build each other up, build up our marriage, and build up Your Kingdom. We pray we would share life-giving words with one another each and every day to remind one another of the truth. We pray we would share life-giving words with those around us and encourage people with the truth. Please help us to choose our words wisely and to hold back words that could tear down the heart of another in Jesus’ name AMEN!
ReligionHerald-Times

True Wealth

God loves a cheerful giver. — 2 Corinthians 9:7 (ceb) 1 Peter 4:8-11 It always gives my heart a lift in the morning to put out some crumbs for the squirrels and birds in the yard outside my apartment. I enjoy watching them come and busily feast on their find. Although I know it’s our heavenly Father who ultimately provides for all creatures (see Matt. 6:26), I love that I get to be an instrument in that process.
Relationship AdviceUnveiled Wife

Prayer: Reconnecting After Conflict

Thank You for the moments we get to spend time with You as we choose to abide in You. Thank You for leading us and walking with us in this world. We pray we would continue to practice reconciliation in our marriage. Conflict and disagreements are so challenging to our relationship. We pray we would be better at reconnecting during those hard moments. Please help us to walk humbly with each other. Please remind us to come to You in prayer for our marriage and for greater wisdom and understanding. We pray You would help bind us together so that our marriage is stronger. Please keep pride far from our hearts in Jesus’ name AMEN!
ReligionFranklin Favorite

Prayers to begin the day

A good way to begin each day is with a prayer of dedication to our Lord. It may be a simple one you create for yourself such as, “Lord, I offer this day to you. Be my constant companion that I may love and serve you now and always.” In my prayer practice I say several prayers of dedication each morning that remind me of my relationship with God and my desire to be faithful in God’s service.
ReligionTrendHunter.com

Smart Prayer Rugs

Sajdah is the world's first smart educational prayer rug and it was created to help devoted Muslims improve their experience with prayer. The next-gen prayer rug by Thakka Technologies is touted as " a godsend to thousands of new Muslims who want to pray, but are apprehensive of committing errors in the recitation and sequence of the prayer." The product helps worshippers read verses by providing them on a raised LED display, and share postures to guide worshippers every step of the way. Thanks to the level of ease that it offers, Sajdah supports a wide range of religious individuals, ranging from young ones to elderly worshippers who want to pray without worrying about mistakes or memory.
Politicsthelickingnews.com

Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast

Mayor Keith Cantrell hosted the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday, May 19, at the Fox Fire Station Community Room. Minister Rick Mosher, Licking Christian Church; Pastor John and Gina Jordan, Rock Springs Baptist Church; Pastor Meri Wrest and Ministry of Helps Larry Wrest, Destiny Worship Center; and Pastor Wayne Carrigan, Boone Creek Baptist Church joined attendees and city employees in prayer. “Evidence” and the “Goodness of God” were beautifully sang and accompanied on the keyboard by Gina Jordan at the beginning of the event. Jordan closed the service with a 2008 self-written song titled “Father Please Forgive Us.”
ReligionUnveiled Wife

Prayer: Truth Tellers

Thank You for the truth of Your Word. Thank You for the Holy Bible. Thank You for the access You have given us to the truth. We pray we would not take it for granted that we have access to the truth. We pray we would study the truth and know the truth. We pray You would write it on our hearts. We pray we would be truth tellers. We pray we would proclaim Your truth to one another and we pray we would always tell the truth to one another. Please help us never to lie. We pray Your Holy Spirit would convict our hearts to tell only the truth, if we are ever tempted to lie. May our lives represent Your truth in Jesus’ name AMEN!
Religionbuffalobulletin.com

Keep the persecuted in your prayers

Recently, Summit Church hosted a virtual event called “Imprisoned for Christ” where we watched video testimonies of three men who had been imprisoned because of their Christian faith. Hearing these stories both humbled and encouraged me and they challenged me to be more engaged with the plight of Christians around the world.