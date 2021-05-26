The true significance and meaning of prayer
Prayer is an interesting activity. Lots of people don’t generally think about praying until we need something pretty drastic done for us. Our minds and hearts turn to prayer often only in desperation as a last resort. When we come to the end of our resources and realize that we are in a pretty tight place that only a miracle of God can fix, then we turn to prayer. Some of us have made promises and bargains because our relationship to God was kind of rocky, and we needed big help fast! Our promises might go like this: “I’ll be good if…,” “I’ll never do this again if you…,” or even “I’ll go to church regularly if you’ll….” Any of those sound familiar?www.goldendalesentinel.com