The election has yet to be certified, but all indications are that Dave Bronson has prevailed in his campaign for Anchorage mayor — a fact that even his opponent Forrest Dunbar acknowledged late in the week. Assuming the result holds, it marks the end of a divisive, bruising mayoral fight that has left half of Anchorage’s residents on one side of a yawning partisan gulf, and the remainder on the other. Those divisions, which were instrumental in energizing Bronson’s voting base as a candidate, may be his biggest problem going forward as mayor-elect.