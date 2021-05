Amazon has brought back a very popular deal that bundles an Echo Dot with 1-month of Amazon Music Unlimited streaming. At the time of writing, Amazon Prime members can get a 3rd Gen Echo Dot for only 99 cents with the purchase of 1-Month of Amazon Music Unlimited for a total cost of $8.98 (non Prime members can score the deal for $10.98). The catch is that only first time Amazon Echo device owners are eligible - though you might want to try your luck even if you have one. In the past these deals have worked for users that didn't meet all of the eligibility requirements.