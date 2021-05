The morning MLB DFS scramble is on for today’s main slate of day games. Thursday’s action has an eight-game main slate on both sites, taking place in the afternoon and covering a handful of extremely interesting contests. For a short getaway-day slate, there is a robust selection of pitchers as well as several strong spots for bats and plenty of home run options to look at. Figuring out the right way to pay up to top-end starters while rostering quality bats is becoming more challenging as the sites are catching up in some areas with pricing, though discounts can still be found, as several of the top ranked-stacks are projected to be under-owned on DraftKings and FanDuel.