Astros' Cristian Javier: Odd man out in rotation

The Houston Astros take on the Texas Rangers on Sunday afternoon in the finale of their three-game weekend series from Globe Life Field. The Rangers won the first two games of the series in surprising fashion and a win on Sunday would give them their first sweep on the season, just a few weeks after the Astros swept a four-game series between the two teams. Houston was playing great baseball coming into the series, and are still 7-3 in their last ten games, but are now a game back of the Athletics at the top of the AL West. For the Rangers, they sit seven games behind the Athletics but at least haven’t been as bad as the Angels, who now sit in last place, a half-game behind the Rangers.