MLB

Astros' Cristian Javier: Odd man out in rotation

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Astros manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday that Javier would be moved to the bullpen, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports. Though Lance McCullers (shoulder) was moved to the 10-day injured list Wednesday, the Astros are expected to return two starters (Framber Valdez and Jake Odorizzi) from the IL this weekend, and another on Monday (Jose Urquidy). Those reinforcements leave no room in the rotation for Javier, whose move to the bullpen was likely sealed after he issued a season-high six walks in 4.2 innings during his last start Sunday against the Rangers. The 24-year-old is probably overqualified for a long-relief role, so if the Astros can't find consistent, high-leverage work for him, Javier could be headed for Triple-A Sugar Land in the near future in order to pick up regular starts.

