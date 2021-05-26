Canceling Tokyo Olympics 'may be the safest option,' scientists say

(Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

By Hanna Park

With the Tokyo Olympics approaching in less than two months, scientists are warning that "canceling the games may be the safest option," according to a paper published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Japan expects 20,000 athletes and staff from 200 different countries to join the games, but the country remains in a state of emergency with nearly 70,000 coronavirus cases and only 5% of the population vaccinated, the lowest rate among members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries.

The authors of the paper noted a lack of participation from national player associations and "no plan B in the event of an outbreak."

While Pfizer-BioNTech offered to donate vaccines to athletes, the shots don’t guarantee that all athletes will be vaccinated in time or choose to be vaccinated. Some fear that side effects may impact their performance or raise ethical concerns about being prioritized ahead of more vulnerable populations.

"At a time of global disconnect ... for us to connect safely, we believe urgent action is needed for these Olympic Games to proceed," the authors wrote.

The authors requested that the World Health Organization form an emergency committee to advise a better risk-management approach, as it did during the 2016 public health emergency surrounding the Zika virus in Brazil.