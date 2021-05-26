Cancel
Seth Rogen Says Comics Should Stop Griping About Cancel Culture: “It’s Not Worth Complaining About”

By Greta Bjornson
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeth Rogen is over cancel culture. During an appearance on Good Morning Britain yesterday, the comedian said he’s tired of hearing complaints from people in his industry about the state of comedy today, insisting that comics should own up to their past jokes instead of blaming cancel culture, HuffPost reports.

Seth Rogen
Donald Glover
Billy Crystal
Coming to America: Seth Rogen's weed brand Houseplant

If you know anything about Seth Rogen, it’s probably that he really loves weed. He admits as much himself in a video he posted to Twitter earlier today. But what you might now know is that he’s been working on a weed brand, Houseplant, and that it’s now debuting in the US. In the minute-long video announcement, Rogen reveals that he’s been developing his weed company for nearly a decade and that flower, ashtrays, lighters, and ceramics will be available in the U.S. (cannabis flower in California only for the time being). Almost ten years I go, I envisioned having my own weed company. And today I can say that my company Houseplant's weed will be available in California next week! Also, Houseplant is making lovely Housegoods like ashtrays, lighters, and YES, even ceramics. https://t.co/TNjpWFhbWB pic.twitter.com/00xR8QKNH3— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 1, 2021 Rogen also tweeted a photo of one of his strains, Pancake Ice sativa, which is loaded with 33% THC, that Rogen claims to smoke every day. “All our strains are named after weather systems like we did with Pineapple Express,” he wrote in the thread. Rogen also revealed that the company produced vinyl records for all three of the strain types (Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid) with a mix of songs for each. While this may be a pleasant surprise to Americans, news broke of Rogen and creative partner Evan Goldberg’s cannabis company joining Canopy Growth back in 2019. At the time, Houseplant products were only available in Canada. But, to the delight of many, that’s all about to change. As of this writing, the Houseplant website is down due to a surge of traffic, according to Uproxx. Rogen’s history in weed culture is as cemented as anyone else’s at this point in his career. The 2008 film Pineapple Express…
Seth Rogen says Nicolas Cage wanted to play 'a white Jamaican guy' in The Green Hornet

Hopefully we never run out of Nicolas Cage stories. Seth Rogen told a new one on The Howard Stern Show this week while promoting his new essay collection, Yearbook. According to Rogen, Cage expressed interest in appearing in The Green Hornet, the 2011 superhero film Rogen starred in alongside Jay Chou. Naturally, Cage had some very out-there ideas about what kind of character he should play.
Seth Rogen Recounts Hysterically Bombed '8 Mile' Audition

Seth Rogen recently put out a memoir titled Yearbook, and in it, Rogen recounts one moment in his career where he auditioned for the role of Cheddar in Eminem‘s biopic 8 Mile, bombing it together with his friend Jason Segel. The audition happened in 2002 and was “by far, the...
Seth Rogen Says He’s Not Feuding With Ted Cruz But Simply ‘Pointing Out the Fact That He Is a Terrible Man’

Seth Rogen has never been one to mince his words when it comes to Ted Cruz, and he doubled down on his comments in a new interview with Stephen Colbert. After asking about Rogen’s marijuana company Houseplant, Colbert brought up Rogen’s latest comments directed at Cruz, specifically when he called him a “white supremacist fascist.” Rogen insisted it wasn’t quite a feud between them, however.
Seth Rogen & Jason Segal Once Auditioned For Eminem's "8 Mile"

Seth Rogen says that he and his Freaks & Geeks co-star Jason Segel both auditioned for the role of Cheddar in Eminem's iconic film, 8 Mile, which he recalled in his new memoir, Yearbook. “Auditioning is embarrassing in the best of times. Add the fact that one of my best...
Seth Rogen Says ‘8 Mile’ Audition Was the ‘Weirdest’ of His Career

In his new memoir Yearbook, Seth Rogen detailed a scarring audition he experienced in 2002, when he went out for the role of Cheddar in the Eminem biopic 8 Mile. Rogen admitted that the audition was, “by far, the weirdest audition I ever did.” The movie’s casting director apparently wasn’t comfortable reading lines to Rogen off-camera because of how “rappery” the dialogue was. To combat this, the director asked that those auditioning bring in someone to read alongside them.
E! News

Seth Rogen Reveals His Most Embarrassing Celebrity Encounters in Yearbook

Watch: Seth Rogen Had Epic Fail While Trying to Meet Beyonce. Seth Rogen has lived a life. Since getting his start in a gay bar in his hometown of Vancouver, the comedian has written, directed and produced dozens of movies. Some have been bad, which he owns up to, but most of them have been good. And this success has earned him a place in Hollywood, where he frequently rubs elbows with the rich and famous.
Charlyne Yi Reacts To Seth Rogen’s Refusal To Work With James Franco

Charlyne Yi took to Instagram with a checklist for Seth Rogen in response to his claims that he is cutting off future professional projects with James Franco amid Franco’s ongoing sexual misconduct scandal. 35-year-old Yi captioned the post:. “Checklist for SR. I forgot anyone’s name please let me know and...
Seth Rogen Drags 'Fascist' Ted Cruz on Colbert, Cruz Hits Back

Rogen also said the Senator is a "terrible man whose words have resulted in death" on Colbert. The war of words between Ted Cruz and Seth Rogen came back in full force this week, with the Texas Senator hitting back at the actor for insulting him on Thursday's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
The Independent

Nicolas Cage responds after Seth Rogen shares alleged bizarre encounter with actor

Nicolas Cage has responded to Seth Rogen’s alleged bizarre encounter with the actor in a recent interview.Rogen was promoting his new essay collection, titled Yearbook, when he revealed he had once spoken to Cage about a possible appearance in the 2011 film The Green Hornet. He claimed that Cage came up with the idea of playing the character he was auditioning for as “a white Jamaican guy”.Rogen told radio personality Howard Stern that the idea “set off a lot of alarms”, which intensified when he went to Cage’s house to discuss the role.It was here that Cage proceeded to...