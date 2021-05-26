Woman Crush Wednesday: Get to Know ‘Plan B’ Star Victoria Moroles

Sometimes good character actors are just as memorable as the most prominent leading stars. That was certainly the case for Burt Mustin, who is recognizable for appearing in some of the most beloved sitcoms of all time. Whether you remember him from his days as Gus the Fireman on Leave It to Beaver or Jud Fletcher on The Andy Griffith Show, chances are you know Burt Mustin's face. One of the most interesting things about him though isn't his lengthy resume of TV shows he appeared on over the years. It's the fact that he didn't even appear in front of the camera until he was 67 years old.