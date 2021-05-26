Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Woman Crush Wednesday: Get to Know ‘Plan B’ Star Victoria Moroles

By Maddy Casale
Decider
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust like that, we’re already closing in on the last days of May. But before you break out your summer pool noodles and beach gear, make sure to bask in the last Woman Crush Wednesday of the month. We’re covering a burgeoning young actress who is destined to make a splash with her latest star turn, so make sure to remember her name and follow along as she continues to soar to new heights. Give it up for this week’s WCW, the magnificent Victoria Moroles!

decider.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Hurwitz
Person
Victoria Moroles
Person
Hayden Schlossberg
Person
Ally Sheedy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plan B#Get To Know#Movie Stars#Drama#Original Stars#Harold Kumar#Battle Of The Sexes#Yahoo#Cbs#Crime Scene Investigation#The First Hope#Mtv#Parks And Recreation#Wcw#Best Friend Lupe#Crime Drama Csi#Cali Style#Legends#Heartfelt Hilarity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Cobra Kai
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesElite Daily

Someone Please Cast Plan B Star Victoria Moroles In A Center Stage Remake ASAP

Elite Daily/Barry Wetcher/Columbia/Laurence Mark Prod/Kobal/Shutterstock. Victoria Moroles is no stranger to the spotlight. She caught viewers’ attention with scene-stealing roles in Teen Wolf and Liv and Maddie: Cali Style, and now, she’s starring as the lovably snarky, too-cool-for-school Lupe in Hulu’s new teen comedy, Plan B. But Moroles’ love of performing didn’t originate with acting; it actually stems from her childhood, when she was a competitive dancer. In our recent Zoom call, we took a slight detour from discussing Plan B to talk about Moroles’ dance background and her love for an iconic scene in one of the most beloved dance movies of all time, Center Stage.
Movieswbch.com

Stars of 'Plan B' on how the Hulu comedy is redefining the teen movie genre

The new Hulu comedy Plan B is about to redefine the teen quest movie. The directorial debut of Dead to Me actress Natalie Morales follows best friends Sunny and Lupe -- played by Kuhoo Verma and Victoria Moroles -- who have 24 hours to track down the Plan B pill in South Dakota after one of them has an awkward sexual encounter.
MoviesABC13 Houston

'Plan B' cast discusses the coming-of-age comedy

Get ready for an epic road trip with Hulu's "Plan B." The original comedy movie centers on two teenage best friends on their quest to procure a morning-after pill. Sunny (Kuhoo Verma) is a strait-laced student who needs emergency contraception after a regrettable first experience. She's initially turned away under South Dakota's conscience clause -- a law that allows providers to deny minors contraception if it goes against their morals. What ensues is a chaotic, and hilarious, road trip with her partner in crime, Lupe (Victoria Moroles).
TV & Videosmxdwn.com

Victoria Pedretti to Star as Alice Sebold in Netflix Memoir, ‘Lucky’

Victoria Pedretti, who’s known for her role in Netflix‘s drama series You, is set to star as The Lovely Bones’ author Alice Sebold in a Netflix adaptation of the writer’s 1999 memoir, Lucky. The film is being written and directed by 13 Reasons Why series veteran Karen Moncreiff and James Brown will produce, according to Variety.
TV & VideosDecider

Woman Crush Wednesday: Dania Ramirez Serves Up a Delicious Performance in ‘Sweet Tooth’

Happy June, everybody! Before summer even officially begins, we’re coming in hot with the first Woman Crush Wednesday of the month to celebrate one of the wonderful women who, for over two decades, has been steadily tearing it up on screens big and small. But before you see her make waves in a brand new show premiering this week, we’re here to get you up-to-date on some of the terrific things she’s accomplished thus far. So, without further ado, give it up for this week’s WCW, the delightful Dania Ramirez!
AmazonBikeRadar

wednesday seven signs rode on seven stars

Morning. WFW with noddy shift today sadly, hopefully all things will be tickety boo for a change. Look to be a sunny day again, maybe a jog later who knows. Too many bikes according to Mrs O. Ike wall to wall sunshine again, early ride, lawns require cutting, catch a...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Controversial home renovation plans revealed: Holly Willoughby, Victoria Beckham, more

Bigger is usually better when it comes celebrity mega mansions, and the A-list are always seeking new ways to expand and improve their jaw-dropping residences. From Victoria and David Beckham's on site lake at their property in the Cotswolds to Holly Willoughby's plans to add a first-floor slide to her family home in London, discover the biggest celebrity planning permission disputes…
Rock MusicStereogum

King Woman – “Morning Star”

Oakland’s King Woman, a solo project that became a full-on band, makes music that’s both deeply heavy and rapturously pretty. The group’s sound is doom metal, more or less, but it’s doom metal that sounds more like Mazzy Star than like Black Sabbath or Sleep. Bandleader Kris Esfandiari sings in a sleepy murmur, over tidal riffs and atmospheric open space, and the sound has as much to do with goth and folk as it does with metal.
Movieswfpk.org

Culture Maven review: “Plan B”

Even though now that I’m firmly ensconced in my dotage, and high school was long ago far away, I often am given pause, remembering how really clueless I was back then. My failure because of inexperience to know how to intuitively deal with situations. So, I am charmed by the...
InternetElite Daily

40 Flirty Comments To Leave On Your Crush's IG To Get Their Attention

Newsflash: The modern version of passing a paper note back and forth in class is leaving a flirty message on someone's most recent IG post. Whether you've been macking on a cutie for a while or the sparks are just starting to fly, leaving flirty comments on your crush's IG pics are sure to get their attention and likes. What's better than that?
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Cruella,' 'Plan B'

May 28 (UPI) -- Emma Stone portrays a classic Disney villain in Cruella, two teens must find a Plan B pill in a new Hulu original film and Michael Douglas' The Kominsky Method returns with its third and final season this weekend. In addition, Mare of Easttown starring Kate Winslet...
TV ShowsPosted by
Wide Open Country

Burt Mustin: This 'Andy Griffith Show' Character Actor Began His Career in His 60s

Sometimes good character actors are just as memorable as the most prominent leading stars. That was certainly the case for Burt Mustin, who is recognizable for appearing in some of the most beloved sitcoms of all time. Whether you remember him from his days as Gus the Fireman on Leave It to Beaver or Jud Fletcher on The Andy Griffith Show, chances are you know Burt Mustin's face. One of the most interesting things about him though isn't his lengthy resume of TV shows he appeared on over the years. It's the fact that he didn't even appear in front of the camera until he was 67 years old.
Moviesgranthshala.com

‘Cobra Kai’ Star William Zabka Has a Secret Musical Talent

Cobra moss has shown that there is much more to William Zabka than the original karate boy showed the film. In the 1984 film, Zabka played the bully Johnny Lawrence, terrorizing Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). 30 years later, Johnny isn’t so bad and Daniel has no saints. Zabka was waiting to show the world this side of him, but he still has many sides he keeps to himself.