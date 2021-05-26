Woman Crush Wednesday: Get to Know ‘Plan B’ Star Victoria Moroles
Just like that, we’re already closing in on the last days of May. But before you break out your summer pool noodles and beach gear, make sure to bask in the last Woman Crush Wednesday of the month. We’re covering a burgeoning young actress who is destined to make a splash with her latest star turn, so make sure to remember her name and follow along as she continues to soar to new heights. Give it up for this week’s WCW, the magnificent Victoria Moroles!decider.com