Sheet Pan Greek Meatballs with Vegetables

Fluffy and moist classic vanilla cake covered with a creamy and sweet buttercream frosting. All topped off with fresh strawberries and blueberries. The strawberries and blueberries are made to look like a flag. This cake would be perfect for serving for Memorial day or the Fourth of July. It would also be great for serving any time during the summer. The vanilla cake is quick and easy to make, all of the ingredients are whisked together in one large mixing bowl. You can also use a boxed cake mix instead if you would rather and bake it according to package directions in a 9×13-inch baking dish. Let the cake cool down completely before frosting. After the cake is covered with the buttercream frosting, arrange the blueberries in one corner and the strawberries in a line over the cake, resembling a flag pattern. Cover and store in the fridge until you are ready to serve.