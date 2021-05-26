newsbreak-logo
Recipes

Sheet Pan Greek Meatballs with Vegetables

By Wisconsin Beef Council.
Fox11online.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article1/4 cup feta cheese, finely chopped into small crumbles. red onion, divided—2 tablespoons finely grated and the. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Line three baking sheets with parchment paper. Place a cooling rack on top of one of the baking sheets covered in parchment for the meatballs to drain. Set aside. In a large bowl, mix Ground Beef, pita cracker crumbs, finely crumbled feta (use a mini food processor for the cheese and pita crumbs), beaten egg, minced garlic, 1/2 of the lemon juice (juice of 1/2 a lemon), 1/2 of the lemon zest, fresh oregano, olive oil, 2 tablespoons grated red onion, 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon pepper. Mix well, using your hands to thoroughly combine. Form meatballs into 24, evenly sized, balls. They should be about the size of a golf ball or slightly larger. I use a small scoop for this. Place meatballs onto the baking sheet with rack and set aside while you prep the vegetable s.

