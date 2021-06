So sorry NYC and Washington D.C.—you didn’t “make the cut” this time. As a descendent of Blanche Walsh, a former Queen of Broadway who created the idea of a national theater in 1895 (with her friend Mark Twain), I’d like to nominate Jersey City as the logical site for the resurrection of my beloved ancestor’s noble dream. I see it as a potentially unifying cultural project, to heal the wounds of our badly damaged body politic, while uniting the country via the magic and power of theater.