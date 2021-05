The woman killed in a motorcycle crash on Central Turnpike last weekend in Sutton has been identified as 28-year-old Kaylie Piekarczyk. The Charlton woman was riding her motorcycle on Saturday, May 22 at about 2:30 p.m. heading westbound before the crash, according to the office of Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. She was taken to UMass Memorial’s university campus in Worcester where she was pronounced dead.