Rodgers vs. Brady rematch to take place on golf course
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Reserve golf course at Moonlight Basin in Montana will be the host for the next edition of The Match, a celebrity fundraising golf match. The participants include 2021 PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson paired with seven-time Super Bowl champion and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. They will tee off against 2020 U.S. Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau and NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.fox11online.com