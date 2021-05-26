Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Rodgers vs. Brady rematch to take place on golf course

By The Associated Press
Fox11online.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Reserve golf course at Moonlight Basin in Montana will be the host for the next edition of The Match, a celebrity fundraising golf match. The participants include 2021 PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson paired with seven-time Super Bowl champion and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. They will tee off against 2020 U.S. Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau and NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.

fox11online.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#American Football#Ap#The Match#The Green Bay Packers#Tnt#Quarterback#Helena#Mont#Moonlight Basin#July#Fundraising
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady gets advantageous update on chances of winning 8th Super Bowl ring

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady only has three more fingers left without a Super Bowl ring. There could only be a couple remaining by the time the 2021 NFL season ends, but of course, winning a Vince Lombardi Trophy is easier said than done, especially when most people of your age typically spend Sunday afternoons grilling meat in the backyard and watching football — not playing at the highest level of the sport.
NFLRaleigh News & Observer

Packers sign former Virginia quarterback Kurt Benkert

The Green Bay Packers signed Kurt Benkert on Monday in their latest attempt to add quarterback depth while MVP Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team remains unclear. Green Bay has signed both Benkert and Blake Bortles — the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft and former Jacksonville Jaguars starter — over the past week.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Packers To Insist On QB As Part Of Aaron Rodgers Trade?

As of the time of this writing, the Packers have given no public indication that they are planning to capitulate to Aaron Rodgers‘ trade demands. Given the state of the relationship between Rodgers and the team, however, Green Bay brass has certainly had internal conversations about what such a seismic trade would entail.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: 3 bold predictions for Aaron Rodgers’ 2021 NFL Season

It appears the Green Bay Packers have a lot to work out with Aaron Rodgers before the reigning MVP agrees to return to the football field again. Although there wasn’t one issue that really peeved Rodgers, it was more a straw that broke the camel’s back type situation with the Packers’ new front office flirting with the devil for a few years now.
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):
NFLDigital Courier

Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau facing Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson in golf match sets off social media battle

HELENA, Mont. — The next edition of The Match will feature PGA stars Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau along with NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. The celebrity fundraising competition will be held at the Reserve golf course at Moonlight Basin in Montana on Tuesday, July 6 and will be televised on TNT starting at 4 p.m. CDT, Turner Sports announced Wednesday.
NFLDaily Tribune

These are the Packers games fans are looking forward to most, according to ticket prices

GREEN BAY – Green Bay Packers ticket prices reflect fans' optimism that Aaron Rodgers will be under center more than the fear that he will not again wear a Packers uniform. When the NFL assembled its 2021 schedule, it clearly had in mind that Rodgers would be the Packers' quarterback, but, as always, other factors come into play. Among them, the fact that the league anticipates full stadiums this year, the quality of opponents and timing of games.
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers Should Be Historically Good Next Season

Tom Brady had a pretty good first season as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. He threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns and the Bucs went 11-5 in the regular season. They also won the Super Bowl. Combine all that with the fact that they didn't lose the Lombardi Trophy in a river and it was an overall success. Now for the scary part: Brady struggled for half the year according to Brady on a recent podcast appearance (via Joe Bucs Fan):
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Storylines for Every Game on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Schedule

By now, you've probably heard that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the easiest schedule in the league entering the 2021 season. You've probably read about the easiest and toughest games on the slate. Perhaps you've even come across a record projection or two. But how about a storyline, or several,...
NFLchatsports.com

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers: 'Want Him Back In The Worst Way'

With full-scale Organized Team Activities fast approaching, there is "nothing new to update" on disgruntled Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, head coach Matt LaFleur claimed Friday, tamping down speculation engulfing the franchise and the bedrock player they continue to insist is not available for trade. "We still obviously feel...
NFLUCSD Guardian

Post-Draft Keys to Success for Each NFC Team

With the NFL Draft in the books and a long wait ahead for the next season, we’re taking a look at the most important areas for each team to focus on to improve their chances. Last week, we covered the AFC, and this week, the NFC. DALLAS COWBOYS: Adequate rushing...
NFLchatsports.com

Imagining a Giants-Packers Aaron Rodgers trade blockbuster

Aaron Rodgers to the Giants is not as crazy as it seems when you first say it out loud. In fact, the idea of the reigning NFL MVP being traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Giants in a spring or summer blockbuster before training camp shouldn’t be ruled out.