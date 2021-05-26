Knicks vs. Hawks Game 2 Live Stream: How To Watch Knicks vs. Hawks Game 2 Live
Live from New York, it’s Wednesday night (basketball)!. The Atlanta Hawks look to take a 2-0 lead as they battle the New York Knicks under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden. Trae Young scored 32 in the opener, leading the Hawks to a 107-105 victory. If you’re a Knicks fan you’re obviously disappointed, but there’s also room for some optimism considering Julius Randle and RJ Barrett combined to shoot 12 for 38 and New York still only lost by two points. Will the Knicks even the series, or will the Hawks go up 2-0? Let’s find out.decider.com