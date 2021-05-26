newsbreak-logo
NFL

Former Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri ‘announces’ retirement from NFL, but doesn’t use those exact words

By Nick O'Malley
MassLive.com
 3 days ago


Adam Vinatieri said he’s going to retire, just without using those exact words. The former New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts kicker appeared on the “Pat McAfee Show” Wednesday and played around with the idea of making the announcement on his friend and former teammate’s show. “Should we just make...

