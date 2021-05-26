Jonathan Hickman invokes classic X-Men event for new title

Welcome, X-Fans, to another uncanny edition of X-Men Monday at AIPT!. As I mentioned last week, X-Men Senior Editor Jordan D. White and I got together at the end of April (via the internet, of course) and had an hour-long conversation on a range of X-Topics. The first half of the interview (loaded with juicy tidbits) ran in X-Men Monday #104. I like to think of #104, featuring the hit singles “Why is Wanda Called Pretender?” and “Stay Away From Emma Frost, Tony Stark” as the A-side of our little record. This week’s the B-side… and this B-side’s a bit wackier, as you’ll soon discover.