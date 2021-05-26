newsbreak-logo
Jonathan Hickman invokes classic X-Men event for new title

By George Marston
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marvel Comics has announced the title of Jonathan Hickman's new, previously unrevealed X-Men series, though nearly everything else about the title remains a mystery. Titled Inferno, the series will seemingly call back to the formative X-Men 'Inferno' crossover of the late '80s, at least in name. Marvel released a teaser image alongside the reveal of the title Inferno, but didn't give information about the rest of the creative team, or much of the plot.

