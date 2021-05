Confession: as a practitioner, I routinely undersold marketing analytics to people. I operated under the assumption that my job was to review data, analyze it, make sense of it, and present the story to decision-makers. From there, they’d be equipped to go off and make decisions. What I failed to realize, at the time, was that I was presenting ambiguity. As one account executive told me during my agency days, “You need to show clients the analysis and tell them what to do about it.”