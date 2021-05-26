Olivia Welch, Jessica Sula, Camron Jones and Ray Nicholson on new Amazon YA series Panic

Turning victims’ fear into a game is nothing new for film and TV, though it’s seen more often in horror movies like the Saw franchise and Escape Room than in mainstream young-adult fiction. But Amazon’s new YA series Panic finds a new twist on the idea. In Panic, graduating high-schoolers in fictional small-town Carp, Texas, play in a summer-long tournament called Panic that involves facing their greatest fears for a chance to win $50,000. Adapted from the YA book of the same name by show creator Lauren Oliver, Panic follows the current year’s players as they make their way through the game. At the same time, Carp’s sheriff’s department is investigating the previous year’s game, in which two players died. Panic is an entertaining show, but it focuses too much on the investigation and figuring out who runs the Panic games, to the detriment of the teenage main characters and the game itself.