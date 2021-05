Wow wow WOW. I’ve been SO excited for May 8th, 2021. Not only because I couldn’t wait to work with Nick and Stephanie after their awesome engagement session, but because they had beautiful locations I was excited to photograph them at on their wedding day. We started getting ready photos at the Royal Park Hotel in Rochester (Laura was photographing the guys at Nick’s house), then we headed to St. Stevan Decanski Serbian Orthodox Church for the ceremony, and we finally ended up at Shepherd’s Hollow in Clarkston. I have been so excited to see this new venue and it was even more incredible than I thought. HUGE CONGRATS to Stephanie and Nick and thanks for letting Laura and I document your amazing day!