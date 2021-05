The names of the five future frigates, to be built by Babcock in Rosyth, were revealed during First Sea Lord’s Seapower conference. With the approval of the Queen, the ships are to be named HMS Active, Bulldog, Campbeltown, Formidable and Venturer – with the Royal Navy saying the names were drawn from “warships and submarines whose deeds and missions are intended to reflect and inspire current and future Royal Navy operations.”