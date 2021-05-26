Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

IITA hosts first Business Summit to boost cassava production

By Francis Ogwo
kaftanpost.com
 5 days ago

The production of cassava is expected to get a boost with the maiden cassava Business Summit hosted on Tuesday by the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA). According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the virtual summit had over 92 cassava seed sector stakeholders in attendance.

kaftanpost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sub Saharan Africa#Agricultural Production#Agricultural Sector#Sustainable Agriculture#Agriculture Sector#Industrial Agriculture#Iita#Global Cassava Production#Cassava Seed Production#Cassava Transformation#Quality Cassava#Sub Saharan Africa#Competitiveness#Stakeholders#Effective Collaboration#Private Sector#Livelihoods#Food Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
AgricultureUN News Centre

Millets prove tasty solution to climate and food security challenges

A renewed focus on boosting the production of millets and highlighting their benefits, is critical to reducing over-reliance on more commonly grown crops, boosting diverse diets, and food security. That’s especially true during periods of natural disaster when food becomes scarce, according to Dr Nancy Aburto, an agriculture expert at the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
Agriculturecgiar.org

IITA partners in launch of Tanzania’s national cassava strategy

A large delegation from IITA joined other cassava stakeholders in the official launch of the National Cassava Development Strategy by Tanzania’s Minister of Agriculture on 7 May in the country’s capital, Dodoma. IITA was also among the main sponsors and played a key role in the event’s organization, which provided...
Businessinvestorsking.com

ETI to Leverage Technology, Partnerships for Growth

The Chairman of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the parent of the Ecobank Group, Mr. Alain Nkontchou, has said the pan-African bank will continually leverage on technology and partnerships to grow its business, especially in the area of trade, payments, remittances and financial inclusion. Addressing shareholders at the 33rd annual general...
Africagloballandscapesforum.org

Youth Participation at GLF Africa Digital Conference: A Wave of Opportunities

Young people are emerging as the vanguard of a growing movement to restore degraded landscapes in Africa. With a median age of 19.7 years, Africa’s diverse population is much younger than that of any other continent in the world. These unique demographics offer a significant advantage in the drive to revive its ecosystems and safeguard people’s livelihoods.
Asiaforeignbrief.com

South Korea to host Green Growth summit

The 2021 Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals (P4G) summit will begin today in Seoul. The two-day summit will bring together political and private sector leaders to discuss the theme of “inclusive green recovery towards carbon neutrality.”. While diplomats say they are expecting few major announcements or initiatives...
Economymelodyinter.com

CBN sets to cut imports of cassava by-products import

Faced with scarce foreign exchange due to the drop in crude oil earnings, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is to heavily invest in the cassava value-chain in order to cut the current $580 million annual import of cassava by-products. CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this, yesterday, at the...
ScienceNature.com

KASPar SNP genetic map of cassava for QTL discovery of productivity traits in moderate drought stress environment in Africa

Cassava is an important staple in Sub-Sahara Africa. While its production has rapidly expanded to the dry savannahs of the continent, productivity is low in this ecology due to drought by farmers, extending the growth cycle from 12 months to 18, and sometimes 24 months to ensure better harvests. Yield is a complex trait and often difficult to manipulate for genetic gain in conventional breeding. Unfortunately, the dearth of molecular tools for decades has hampered molecular breeding (MB) to improve cassava productivity. This study was conducted to explore KASpar SNPs to generate more molecular tools to enhance genetic dissection of elite African germplasm for improved cassava productivity in dry environments of Africa where molecular resources are highly limited for crop improvement. To aid molecular genetic analysis of traits, a linkage map covering 1582.8 cM with an average resolution of 3.69 cM was constructed using 505 polymorphic SNP markers distributed over 21 linkage groups. Composite interval mapping using 267 F1 progeny in initial QTL mapping identified 27 QTLs for productivity traits in the dry savannah of Nigeria. The availability of KASPar SNPs are anticipated to improve the implementation of MB for the development of high performing drought-tolerant cassava varieties in Africa.
Charleston, SCcofc.edu

School of Business to Host Second Annual Women for Women Summit

Above: The inaugural Women for Women Summit took place in February 2020. The second annual Women for Women Summit, presented by the College of Charleston School of Business, will take place on Sept. 23, 2021. Resilience is the theme of this year’s one-day event, which was launched in 2020 to celebrate, elevate, share and connect exceptional women from across the Palmetto State.
Industrycgiar.org

Boosting Malawi’s aquaculture production for food security

Although Malawi has an extensive history of fish farming spanning a century, the nation’s smallholder aquaculture sector has yet to realize its full potential. Building the sector’s capacity can offer a sustained fish supply to improve food and nutrition security – a critical achievement for a nation vulnerable to food scarcity.
Agriculturethefishsite.com

Singapore Food Agency to assess impact of aquaculture in East Johor Strait

The SFA tender hopes to quantify the effects of aquaculture activities on the local environment and identify mitigation measures, while also maximising production levels. When speaking to The Straits Times about the research, a spokesperson for the Singapore Food Agency said that the agency will work with fish farms to ensure that their current activities do not negatively impact future farming capacity in their local area. "As production levels from aquaculture, especially from open-cage farming systems, are dependent on the condition of the farming site... it is in the interest of farms to safeguard the condition of the... site,” a SFA spokesperson said.
Lifestylenewbusinessethiopia.com

Africa urged to reopen borders to foster saving lives, economies

African Ministers responsible for health, ICT, and transport have made a call to the African States to work towards harmonizing pre-entry and exit requirements for cross-border travel, increase mutual recognition, and cross-border information exchange. The Africa CDC, the lead COVID-19 response organ of the African Union, has gone further to...
Santa Clara, CAthepress.net

Technology-powered Circular Economy to Propel Waste Management in the Gulf Cooperation Council

Total waste generation in the GCC is estimated to reach 163.9 million metric tons by 2025, finds Frost & Sullivan. SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 31, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Circular Economy Redefining the GCC Waste Management Market, 2021, finds that the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member nations' aspirations for sustainability are driving the replacement of linear waste management models with circular models, creating a new wave of opportunities. Population growth and accelerated economic development are increasing total waste generation in the region (including construction and demolition (C&D) waste, municipal solid waste (MSW), plastic waste, and lead-acid battery waste). If unchecked, this could result in an increase from 130.6 million metric tons in 2021 to 163.9 million metric tons by 2025. A transition toward circular models is already underway, as with the UAE's Circular Economy Policy 2021-2031 and the KSA's Circular Carbon Economy. The policies reflect the region's commitment to meeting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) while enhancing the quality of life for residents.
Economytechweez.com

After Rongai, MultiChoice Kenya Opens Another Branch in Nyeri

After opening a branch in Rongai last week, Multichoice Kenya has opened another branch dedicated to serving DStv and GOtv subscribers in Nyeri county and the larger Central region. The branch located along Kimathi Street on the Ground Floor of Kang’aru Building will give subscribers a one-stop service point with comprehensive service delivery.
Agriculturekitco.com

Sudanese bank launches first green sukuk for renewable energy

CAIRO, May 31 (Reuters) - A Sudanese bank on Monday launched an investment fund offering what it said was the country’s first green sukuk -- or bonds compliant with Islamic banking principles -- aimed at financing renewable energy for commercial use. The 4.75 billion Sudanese pounds fund ($11.3 million) launched...
Economyatoallinks.com

Trade License in Dubai (UAE) Assures Your Business is Legitimate

In the United Arab Emirates, investors and entrepreneurs must obtain a trade licence to conduct business, whether in the mainland or free zone jurisdictions. Having a trade licence assures your customers that your business is legitimate and complies with local rules and regulations. When you have decided to start a...
Africathefederal.com

West Africa leaders suspend Mali from region bloc over coup

West African leaders suspended Mali from their regional bloc Sunday over what they said amounted to a coup last week, Ghanas foreign minister said after an emergency meeting to address the political crisis in Mali. The bloc, the Economic Community of West African States, is worried about the security implications...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Fiera Capital Invests in World Bank Sustainable Development Bond

Through this engagement, Fiera Capital and the World Bank are raising awareness about the vital role of the world's freshwater and marine resources and the importance of addressing water and ocean pollution. MONTREAL, May 31, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company"), a...
Economythemoneycloud.com

Amsterdam Fintech Week to Explore How to Make Financial Services More Accessible

Https://thefintechtimes.com/amsterdam-fintech-week-to-explore-how-to-make-financial-services-more-accessible/. http://thefintechtimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Visual_for_Press_Release.jpg?#. Amsterdam Fintech Week, in short XFW, running from 4th to 11th of June, gathers all stakeholders and players active in the ecosystem of digital finance. The goal is to connect players within the European Fintech space and to involve key stakeholders to participate. While enabling the market to...