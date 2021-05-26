IITA hosts first Business Summit to boost cassava production

Cassava is an important staple in Sub-Sahara Africa. While its production has rapidly expanded to the dry savannahs of the continent, productivity is low in this ecology due to drought by farmers, extending the growth cycle from 12 months to 18, and sometimes 24 months to ensure better harvests. Yield is a complex trait and often difficult to manipulate for genetic gain in conventional breeding. Unfortunately, the dearth of molecular tools for decades has hampered molecular breeding (MB) to improve cassava productivity. This study was conducted to explore KASpar SNPs to generate more molecular tools to enhance genetic dissection of elite African germplasm for improved cassava productivity in dry environments of Africa where molecular resources are highly limited for crop improvement. To aid molecular genetic analysis of traits, a linkage map covering 1582.8 cM with an average resolution of 3.69 cM was constructed using 505 polymorphic SNP markers distributed over 21 linkage groups. Composite interval mapping using 267 F1 progeny in initial QTL mapping identified 27 QTLs for productivity traits in the dry savannah of Nigeria. The availability of KASPar SNPs are anticipated to improve the implementation of MB for the development of high performing drought-tolerant cassava varieties in Africa.