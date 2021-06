The first season of Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal arrives on Blu-Ray this week, making Spear and Fang’s journey look better than ever. Genndy Tartakovsky is one of my favorite cartoon creators out there. Dexter’s Lab and Powerpuff Girls were staples when I was younger, and something I still enjoy coming back to. Samurai Jack is a blast and his take on Star Wars in his Clone Wars microseries is still pure joy. As such, it was my great shame that I completely missed out on Primal when it originally aired on Cartoon Network.