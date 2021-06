Former Lehigh Valley congressman Charlie Dent has always been a moderate voice in the Republican Party, which explains why voters in this swing district kept reelecting him through three presidential administrations. He stepped down in 2018 but has remained a prominent voice for what remains of the moderate wing of the GOP. On Thursday, he joined other high-profile Republicans in co-signing a letter that put the party’s leadership on notice that he and others are prepared to form a new alliance if they don’t get their act together soon. The letter starts with: “The Republican Party made a grievous error this week in ousting Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) from the House leadership for telling the truth about Donald Trump’s ‘big lie,’ which has wreaked havoc in our democratic republic by casting doubt over the 2020 election.” The fact that Cheney faced repercussions for speaking truthfully about the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 insurrection says all that needs to be said about the current state of the GOP. We shouldn’t have to credit Dent for supporting a principle as basic as honesty, but the party has now reached a point where supporting basic principles stands out as a remarkable accomplishment.