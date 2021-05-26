Anti-vaccine protesters gather outside Ridgefield High School COVID vaccine clinic

ORCHARDS — The Evergreen School District Foundation was the recipient of a $2,500 grant from Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, known as PhRMA, to support STEM programs for Covington Middle School students. Teacher Michelle Albright was awarded the grant to buy stream tables for her eighth-grade class as they learn about erosion. “STEM education is so important to our students as they learn and grow,” Justin Birmingham, director of college, career and technical education at Evergreen Public Schools said in a news release. “These are all skills that we need as we send our students on to higher education and into the workforce, which is why we are so thankful for PhRMA’s support of our local STEM education.” The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America is a biopharmaceutical research company.