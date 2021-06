C.J. Cron (COL) – Cron’s been the question of many waiver wire moves in the MLB Seasonal Chat recently. I know that given the rash of injuries we’ve seen across the league, some of you may have had to drop Cron to reactivate somebody else, but if you have deep rosters and can afford to grab him, you should probably do so. He returned on Tuesday and recorded three hits, but was held hitless Wednesday night (the Rockies recorded two hits total, you can thank Joe Musgrove for that). Colorado heads home this weekend for a series against Arizona. Cron has a .999 OPS at home so far this year.