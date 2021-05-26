City Auditor Laura Doud Finds Urban Commons Misrepresents Financial Information of Queen Mary
The Long Beach City Auditor’s Office (Office) in partnership with the forensics accounting firm, Hemming Morse, has performed an analysis of financial transactions and activity between Urban Commons Queensway LLC (Urban Commons), the leaseholder and operator of the Queen Mary, and the City of Long Beach (City). The purpose of the investigation was to verify that the $23 million approved by City Council in 2016 was used as intended to fund 27 critical and urgent repair projects identified in the 2016 Marine Survey.www.longbeachlocalnews.com