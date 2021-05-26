newsbreak-logo
City Auditor Laura Doud Finds Urban Commons Misrepresents Financial Information of Queen Mary

Cover picture for the articleThe Long Beach City Auditor’s Office (Office) in partnership with the forensics accounting firm, Hemming Morse, has performed an analysis of financial transactions and activity between Urban Commons Queensway LLC (Urban Commons), the leaseholder and operator of the Queen Mary, and the City of Long Beach (City). The purpose of the investigation was to verify that the $23 million approved by City Council in 2016 was used as intended to fund 27 critical and urgent repair projects identified in the 2016 Marine Survey.

Long Beach, CAGazette Newspapers

New Long Beach Deputy City Manager To Oversee Recovery Efforts

City Manager Tom Modica last week appointed Meredith Reynolds the Special Deputy City Manager for Recovery. Reynolds will oversee implementation of the various recovery programs funded through city government. The City Council has approved a $234 million recovery package — funded primarily by federal grants — to help all sectors of the city recover from the coronavirus pandemic. That includes business grants to rental assistance.
Long Beach, CAProgressive Rail Roading

Port of Long Beach reports strongest April on record

An ongoing cargo boom largely driven by online purchases lifted the Port of Long Beach to its strongest April volume on record, according to a news release. The port moved 746,188 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in April, a 43.6% increase from the same month last year. It was the first...
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

City expected to move 2022 election dates to June, November

Long Beach elections will likely be aligned with the statewide election schedule for at least another year, giving the city time to weigh its options going forward. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
Los Angeles County, CAlaedc.org

LAEDC strongly supports Governor Newsom’s budget proposal for Broadband

“LAEDC applauds governor Newsom’s proposed $7 billion investment over three years to expand broadband infrastructure, increase affordability, and enhance access to broadband for All Californians. Eliminating the digital divide is the sole focus of our LA Digital Equity Action League and we and our more than 100 partner organizations in LA DEAL look forward to working closely with the Governor and Legislature and California Public Utilities Commission to ensure that every California resident has access to affordable high speed Internet as soon as possible.” – Bill Allen, CEO of LAEDC.
Long Beach, CAwshu.org

LGBT Network Spars With Long Beach Over Flying Pride Flags

LGBTQ advocates and police union members called for the resignation of the City Council president and police commissioner in Long Beach on Long Island during a protest in support of flying the rainbow Pride flag on the city boardwalk over the weekend. The city said it will consider a defamation lawsuit after officials were called “homophobic and discriminatory.”
Los Angeles County, CAmynewsla.com

LA County Transportation Infrastructure Projects Given Nearly $40 Million

The California Transportation Commission allocated more than $39 million to Los Angeles County transportation infrastructure projects, Caltrans announced Monday. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority got the most funding, $27.8 million, to buy 78 light rail vehicles, with the option to buy an additional 39. The Long Beach Transit/Electric...
Long Beach, CALong Beach Press-Telegram

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia’s May 15 update on coronavirus outbreak

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia released this message on Saturday, May 15, his weekly update on the city’s status amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. Thanks to the efforts of our healthcare workers, health department staff and volunteers, and widespread vaccination across the city, Long Beach continues to make progress in stopping the spread of COVID-19. We’ve now vaccinated nearly all older adults, more than 60% of folks 16+, and almost half of our residents. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are lower than they have been since early last year, and we remain in the Yellow Tier with all signs pointing to a complete reopening of our economy next month.